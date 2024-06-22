The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 66-70
The last two seasons have been generally good ones and often memorable for the Miami Dolphins, who made the playoffs each time mostly behind one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.
The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured seven games from 2022 (the most of any season) plus four more from last season.
Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.
And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.
So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, continuing with numbers 66-70:
70. 2014 at Denver — Broncos 39, Dolphins 36
You'll have to forgive me, but I'm a sucker for a good old-fashioned shootout, and this is what this game was. The frustrating part is that while Peyton Manning did have four touchdown passes on this day, it was the inability to stop C.J. Anderson on the ground that doomed the Dolphins and ultimately spelled defeat after they had an 11-point lead three different times. The big play of the game came on the final snap of the third quarter with the Dolphins leading 28-17 and Denver facing a fourth-and-2 from the Miami 41 and Anderson not only got the first down but gained 20 yards. Ryan Tannehill had a good outing for the Dolphins, but his interception after Denver took a 32-28 lead pretty much sealed the outcome.
69. 2022 at Buffalo — Bills 32, Dolphins 29
Yes, we have both Buffalo losses from last year on the countdown (and maybe later on the win against the Bills) simply because those were two good games. And, truth be told, while the stakes weren't as high, the Saturday night matchup at Highmark Stadium featured better quality football. The Dolphins got a 67-yard run by Raheem Mostert and a 67-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle and led 29-21 before Josh Allen took over the game, including converting three third-down situations on the game-winning drive when the Bills got out of a second-and-18 predicament.
68. 2017 vs. New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 20
You'll notice on this countdown several games agains the Patriots because, well, any win against New England in the 2000s is a good win, right? New England was 10-2 and on its way to the second of three consecutive Super Bowl appearances coming into this Monday night December game in Miami. With Jay Cutler at quarterback, the 5-7 Dolphins upset Tom Brady and company on the strength of two Xavien Howard interceptions and Jakeem Grant's clutch catch in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown that gave Miami a 20-10 lead.
67. 2014 vs. San Diego —Dolphins 37, Chargers 0
This game in the middle of the season was supposed to be a tough matchup, what with Philip Rivers and the Chargers coming to Miami with a 5-3 record, but it turned into one of the biggest Miami blowouts of the 2000s. Everybody had a hand in this spanking, with Ryan Tannehill throwing three touchdown passes to three different receivers, Brent Grimes coming up with two picks and the defense coming up with four sacks. The only bummer, really, was Caleb Sturgis missing a 45-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the first half — when Miami already was up 20-0.
66. 2009 vs. Indianapolis — Colts 27, Dolphins 23
After they made the playoffs in 2008, the Dolphins were given a brutal start to their 2009 schedule and the second game was a Monday night matchup against Peyton Manning and the Colts. And the Dolphins ended up playing a very good game, though they came up short in the end. Thanks to their running game, the Dolphins had the ball for a whopping 45:07, but were done in by three long completions by Manning, including an 80-yard touchdown to tight end Dallas Clark on the first play from scrimmage and a 48-yard touchdown to Pierre Garcon in the fourth quarter.
