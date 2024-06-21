All Dolphins

The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 71-75

Our countdown, which includes losses as well as wins, kicks off with an interim coach's first win, a record day for wide receiver Brian Hartline and an almost huge playoff upset.

Alain Poupart

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates his touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium in the 2022 season.
Defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates his touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium in the 2022 season.
The last two seasons have been generally good ones and often memorable for the Miami Dolphins, who made the playoffs each time mostly behind one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured seven games from 2022 (the most of any season) plus four more from last season.

Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.

And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.

So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, starting with numbers 71-75:

75. 2005 vs. Carolina — Dolphins 27, Panthers 24

Nick Saban's tenure with the Dolphins got off a pretty good start (first game will come later in the countdown) with two victories in the first three games. This Week 3 home win showcased the big-play ability of rookie second overall pick Ronnie Brown, who had a 58-yard run on his way to a 132-yard outing. After Steve Smith's third touchdown reception tied the score 24-24, the Dolphins won on a last-second field goal by Olindo Mare after an interception and 37-yard return by veteran safety Lance Schulters.

74. 2023 vs. Tennessee — Titans 28, Dolphins 27

Remember that this countdown will include some losses, and this one is included because it featured a wild fourth quarter — even though it didn’t work out very well for the Dolphins. After a lackluster game where both offenses struggled, the Dolphins quickly turned a 13-13 game into a 27-13 lead after two takeaways deep in Tennessee territory. But rookie QB Will Levis brought the Titans with two quick touchdown drives, the first one capped by a two-point conversion that put them in position to win with a touchdown and an extra point. On the flip side, the Dolphins offense failed to move the ball on its two final possession and it didn’t help that center Connor Williams was out of the game by then with a season-ending knee injury.

73. 2022 playoffs at Buffalo — Bills 34, Dolphins 31

This installment will feature a lot of losses, included they were good, entertaining games even though they didn't end up the Dolphins' way. The first is the most recent Dolphins game, which was very frustrating in a sense because Miami easily could have won that game despite starting a rookie seventh-round pick (Skylar Thompson) at quarterback. While the game was no work of art, it was very entertaining and competitive to the end, mostly because the Dolphins defense forced three turnovers, including Zach Sieler's fumble return for a touchdown.

72. 2004 at San Francisco — Dolphins 24, 49ers 17

The 2004 season was the second-worst of the 2000s for the Dolphins, ahead only of the 1-15 disaster of 2007, but props must be given to interim head coach Jim Bates for having his team play hard to the end despite taking over a team that was 1-8. After a loss at Seattle in his interim debut, Bates got his first victory when Jason Taylor led a strong defensive effort with three sacks, the last of which forced a fumble that Derrick Pope recovered for a touchdown.

71. 2012 at Arizona — Cardinals 31, Dolphins 24 (OT)

After failing to pass for more than 219 yards in his first three NFL games, rookie first-round pick Ryan Tannehill had his first big outing, thanks in large part to Brian Hartline. The wide receiver set a franchise record with 253 yards on a day when Tannehill passed for 431 and the two hooked up for an 80-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Miami a 21-14 lead. But Miami allowed Arizona to come back after Tannehill fumbled while being sacked and Kevin Kolb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Andre Roberts on fourth-and-10 in the waning seconds. Arizona won on a field goal in overtime after Kerry Rhodes intercepted Tannehill on a pass intended for Hartline.

