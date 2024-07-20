The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 6-10
The last two seasons have been generally good ones and often memorable for the Miami Dolphins, who made the playoffs each time mostly behind one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.
The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured seven games from 2022 (the most of any season) plus four more from last season.
Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.
And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.
So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, continuing with numbers 6-10:
10. 2008 at Kansas City — Dolphins 38, Chiefs 31
As the Dolphins looked to complete their remarkable journey from 1-15 to AFC East champs in one year, their biggest challenge heading into their Week 16 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium wasn't so much the 2-12 Chiefs as it was the frigid weather that awaited them. And the coldest game in Dolphins history until the playoffs this past season — 10 degrees, with a wind chill of minus-12 — became an unexpected shootout. Chad Pennington threw three touchdown passes to his tight ends, two to Anthony Fasano and one to David Martin, to help the Dolphins outlast the Chiefs and future Dolphins QB Tyler Thigpen. The defense did come up with three interceptions, including the game-clincher by future Dolphins secondary coach Renaldo Hill.
9. 2000 at New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 24
The Dolphins clinched the AFC East title in Dave Wannstedt's first season as head coach when they defeated the Patriots on Christmas Eve, and the bizarre ending added an extra dimension to the game. After the Dolphins tied the score 24-24 with a Lamar Smith touchdown, New England quickly moved to the Miami 38 looking to regain the lead with under 4 minutes left before Zach Thomas picked off Drew Bledsoe. After a 12-yard play, 45-yard drive, Olindo Mare kicked a 49-yard field goal with 9 seconds left and after a Bledsoe incompletion on the next play from scrimmage, the Dolphins began celebrating as the clock showed 0.0. But wait a second, officials conferred and ultimately decided that 3 seconds should be put back on the clock and the teams were summoned back from their dressing rooms for one final snap from the Patriots 40. Some 35 minutes after the original end, Michael Bishop took the snap for New England, but his pass fell incomplete and the Dolphins had the win and the AFC East title — again.
8. 2013 vs. Cincinnati — Dolphins 22, Bengals 20 (OT)
This forever will be known as the "Wake-off Game" in honor of Cameron Wake's game-winning sack of Bengals QB Andy Dalton in the end zone. The safety came on a third-and-8 from the Bengals 8-yard line and provided a much more dramatic ending that what looked to be in store a few minutes earlier when Miami had a second-and-1 at the Bengals 39-yard line poised to move into field goal position. It was two failed runs by Daniel Thomas that led to Miami punting and Brandon Fields' 32-yard put Cincinnati in a hole. The Dolphins needed a 50-yard field goal drive at the end of regulation to avoid blowing a 17-3 lead they had built thanks in part to Brent Grimes' 94-yard interception return for a touchdown.
7. 2008 at New England — Dolphins 38, Patriots 13
The Wildcat game. Need we say more? Off to an 0-2 start in Tony Sparano's first season as head coach, the Dolphins shocked the NFL when they unveiled a formation that had Ronnie Brown taking snaps from the shotgun with Ricky Williams running in motion underneath at the snap. The Patriots defense had no answers, and Brown ended up rushing for four touchdowns and passing for another. On the other side, Joey Porter harassed Matt Cassel — this was the season when Tom Brady went down in the opener — to the tune of four sacks.
6. 2016 at Buffalo — Dolphins 34, Bills 31 (OT)
This was the game that put the Dolphins in the playoffs (thanks to the Sunday results), and it was a thrilling but nerve-racking affair. With Ryan Tannehill nursing a knee injury, Matt Moore made a second consecutive start at quarterback but he was overshadowed by Bills QB Tyrod Taylor, who helped the Buffalo offense amass 589 total yards. Touchdowns of 45 yards by Kenyan Drake and 56 yards by DeVante Parker helped the Dolphins build a 28-14 lead, but Buffalo came roaring back to take a 31-28 lead before Andrew Franks came up with a clutch 55-yard field goal in the final seconds while the clock was ticking. The Dolphins caught two major breaks in overtime, first when former Dolphins kicker Dan Carpenter missed a 45-yard field goal attempt and later when the Bills lined up only 10 players on defense and Jay Ajayi broke free for a 57-yard gain that set him up for his third 200-yard rushing performance of the season and, more importantly, set up Franks' OT winner.
PREVIOUSLY IN THE COUNTDOWN
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 71-75
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 66-70
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 61-65
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 56-60
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 51-55
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 46-50
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 41-45
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 36-40
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 31-35
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 26-30
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 21-25
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 16-20