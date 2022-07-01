Training Camp Practice Information Released for Fans

The Miami Dolphins have announced when fans can attend practice this summer and how they can go about doing it

It's July and for fans of the NFL, and the Miami Dolphins, in particular, that means training camp isn't far off.

The Dolphins announced the 2022 public training camp practices on all their social and web platforms. The dates can be found here:

https://www.miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp/.

Training camp tickets are free and will be available for reservation at the above link starting on July 7. Fans can sign up today to receive communication as soon as tickets become available.

Miami will also travel to Tampa to train with Tom Brady's Buccaneers on Aug. 10 and 11 before playing its first exhibition game of the summer vs. the Bucs on Aug. 13.

The Dolphins will host the Eagles for a pair of practices later in August, doing so on the 24th and 25th of the month leading up to their final preseason game against each other on Aug. 27.

In between Tampa and Philadelphia, the Dolphins will host the Las Vegas Raiders in the second exhibition game of summer on Aug. 20. There are no combined practices scheduled for the Raiders.

Exactly how much the starters will play during the preseason isn't really known yet under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel.

The coach is part of a big offseason of change for the Dolphins, with little time to grow right out of the gate thanks to a September of challenging games.

Three of their first four games are against playoff teams from a season ago, with only the Baltimore Ravens being the team that did not qualify for last year’s postseason. The Ravens, though, are always a tough team to play, however, especially with a healthy Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

Miami will travel to Baltimore in Week 2 after opening the season at home against the division rival New England Patriots.

The month finishes with a home game vs. the Bills and a road trip against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.