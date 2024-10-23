Dolphins Bring In Yet Another New Quarterback
Even as they're getting Tua Tagovailoa back from injured reserve, the Miami Dolphins are not done bringing in quarterbacks.
The team announced Wednesday it had signed veteran C.J. Beathard to the practice squad, making him the fifth quarterback on the roster at the moment.
The Dolphins announced two other moves on the practice squad: the signing of wide receiver Talik Black and the release of tight end Hayden Rucci.
Beathard — the grandson of NFL Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard, whose career included a stop with the Dolphins — has played 32 games in seven NFL games with 13 starts (3-10 record). He last played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, for whom he started one game in 2023, a 26-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 where he was 17-for-24 for 178 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
His career included three seasons (2017-18, 2020) with the San Francisco 49ers when Mike McDaniel was the run game coordinator for the 49ers.
Black has bounced around the practice squad of the Colts, Jets and Ravens the past three seasons, and appeared in one game for the Colts in 2021.
He was in training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer before being waived-injured August 13.
The Dolphins became short one wide receiver when Braxton Berrios was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Black now makes it seven wide receivers, four on the active roster and three on the practice squad.
CROWDED QUARTERBACK ROOM
Beathard joins Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle along with Tagovailoa in the quarterback room.
With his 13 starts, Beathard has the most experience in that department among the backups.
Tagovailoa remains on injured reserve, but he'll start practicing Wednesday and the hope (if not likelihood) is that he'll be back in the lineup for the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Before that happens, Tagovailoa will have to be officially moved to the 53-man roster and at that time the Dolphins almost certainly will make a move with another quarterback — because nobody carries four QBs.
Huntley sustained a shoulder injury in the 16-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, so it's possible he could land on injured reserve. If that doesn't happen, the best guess is that Boyle would be released.
None of the three backups shined during Tagovailoa's time on IR, with Huntley, Thompson and Boyle all coming in under 80 in passer rating.