Dolphins Getting Another D-Lineman Poached

For the second time this season, the Miami Dolphins have seen one of their practice squad players signed by another team

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Isaiah Mack (97) celebrates with defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (98) after recovering a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter during preseason at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Isaiah Mack (97) celebrates with defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (98) after recovering a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter during preseason at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
For the second time this season, the Miami Dolphins have had a player poached off their practice squad. And for the second time it's a defensive tackle.

Jonathan Harris will be signing with the Carolina Panthers active roster, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Harris will be joining arguably the worst team in the NFL fresh off a 40-7 loss against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Carolina defense could use a defensive lineman, considering the Panthers are 30th in the NFL in total defense and 32nd in rushing defense.

With the Panthers, Harris will be joining former Dolphins first-round pick Charles Harris, who signed with Carolina after the season started and recorded his second sack in that Washington game.

In late September, it was Naquan Jones who was signed off the Dolphins practice squad, poached by the Arizona Cardinals, who will come to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Jones has been serving in a backup capacity with the Cardinals and had a sack in their 17-15 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

As Jones, Jonathan Harris will have to stay on the Carolina active roster for at least three weeks, as part of the rules for signing players off another team's practice squad, like the Dolphins did when they signed quarterback Tyler Huntley away from the Baltimore Ravens in mid-September.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLE DEPARTURES

After losing Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis via free agency in the offseason, the Dolphins went about signing a bunch of defensive tackles and a lot of them are now dispersed throughout the NFL.

Teair Tart, who the Dolphins released before the cuts to 53, is now a backup with the Chargers and he recorded his second career interception in the Monday night game against Arizona, though he fumbled on the return when the ball was punched out of his grasp.

Neville Gallimore, who was among those final cuts to 53, has started two of the six games he's played for the Los Angeles Rams and he had a season-high six tackles in a 20-15 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Newcomers Calais Campbell and Benito Jones both are on the 53-man roster, as is Da'Shawn Hand, who was re-signed as a free agent.

DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD

With Harris being poached, the Dolphins will have an opening soon on their 17-player group (they get an international exemption for Dominican tackle Bayron Matos).

Here's the practice squad as of 4 p.m. Tuesday:

LB William Bradley-King

T Jackson Carman

S Jordan Colbert

WR Dee Eskridge

WR Erik Ezukanma

DT Neil Farrell

T Anderon Hardy

OL Chasen Hines

LB Dequan Jackson

CB Isaiah Johnson

T Bayron Matos

LB Derrick McLendon

DB Nik Needham

LS Matt Overton

RB Deneric Prince

TE Hayden Rucci

Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

