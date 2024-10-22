Dolphins Getting Another D-Lineman Poached
For the second time this season, the Miami Dolphins have had a player poached off their practice squad. And for the second time it's a defensive tackle.
Jonathan Harris will be signing with the Carolina Panthers active roster, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.
Harris will be joining arguably the worst team in the NFL fresh off a 40-7 loss against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Carolina defense could use a defensive lineman, considering the Panthers are 30th in the NFL in total defense and 32nd in rushing defense.
With the Panthers, Harris will be joining former Dolphins first-round pick Charles Harris, who signed with Carolina after the season started and recorded his second sack in that Washington game.
In late September, it was Naquan Jones who was signed off the Dolphins practice squad, poached by the Arizona Cardinals, who will come to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Jones has been serving in a backup capacity with the Cardinals and had a sack in their 17-15 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.
As Jones, Jonathan Harris will have to stay on the Carolina active roster for at least three weeks, as part of the rules for signing players off another team's practice squad, like the Dolphins did when they signed quarterback Tyler Huntley away from the Baltimore Ravens in mid-September.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLE DEPARTURES
After losing Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis via free agency in the offseason, the Dolphins went about signing a bunch of defensive tackles and a lot of them are now dispersed throughout the NFL.
Teair Tart, who the Dolphins released before the cuts to 53, is now a backup with the Chargers and he recorded his second career interception in the Monday night game against Arizona, though he fumbled on the return when the ball was punched out of his grasp.
Neville Gallimore, who was among those final cuts to 53, has started two of the six games he's played for the Los Angeles Rams and he had a season-high six tackles in a 20-15 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Newcomers Calais Campbell and Benito Jones both are on the 53-man roster, as is Da'Shawn Hand, who was re-signed as a free agent.
DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD
With Harris being poached, the Dolphins will have an opening soon on their 17-player group (they get an international exemption for Dominican tackle Bayron Matos).
Here's the practice squad as of 4 p.m. Tuesday:
LB William Bradley-King
T Jackson Carman
S Jordan Colbert
WR Dee Eskridge
WR Erik Ezukanma
DT Neil Farrell
T Anderon Hardy
OL Chasen Hines
LB Dequan Jackson
CB Isaiah Johnson
T Bayron Matos
LB Derrick McLendon
DB Nik Needham
LS Matt Overton
RB Deneric Prince
TE Hayden Rucci