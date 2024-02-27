Fangio Departure Came After 'Healthy Discussions'

INDIANAPOLIS — The departure of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was the biggest development of the early part of the offseason for the Miami Dolphins, and head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the issue for the first Tuesday.

Speaking at the scouting combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center, McDaniel was asked what led to the departure of the longtime defensive coach.

"I'd be lying if I said I was expecting that during the season at all," McDaniel said. "And I think Vic would feel similarly. What happened was basically, I think it's important when the season ends for you to remove emotion and evaluate and have very, very good conversation with all people that you're depending on. With Vic and I, we had extensive conversations that was very healthy, and ultimately when push came to shove, it seemed like we both had the opportunity ... it'd be best for both parties involved to literally mutually part.

"So it wasn't anticipated. It was something that I think was a factor of great communication between him and I where we feel like we're all best served if we go a different direction, which is something that we had mutual belief and excited for both parties moving forward."

THE GOOD AND BAD WITH FANGIO

Fangio joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the same role very shortly after leaving the Dolphins, who later added former Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line to take over the defense.

In the one season under Fangio, the Dolphins defense finished 10th in total yards allowed, the team's best showing since 2010.

But Fangio's old-school approach and unbending ways didn't play well with some of his players, who weren't shy about expressing their displeasure after he left.

First, there was Jevon Holland's Instagram post of "kicking rocks" and the latest was Jalen Ramsey's thinly veiled shot at Fangio after news of Xavien Howard's impending release was reported.

KUDOS FOR KENNY BAKER

Kenny Baker wasn't a well-known member of the Dolphins coaching staff as assistant defensive line coach, but McDaniel had glowing praise for him when asked about his departure to become D-line coach at the University of Texas.

"They got a great, a great, a great coach, a great leader of men, somebody that the human part of me, the human element of the head coach was super excited for Kenny. Wasn't extremely excited about losing him. But I think that speaks to the type of leader, developer, communicator and just overall coach that the University of Texas is really getting. So they should be elated with that asset and something I'm really excited for Kenny — earned opportunity at a great institution."



