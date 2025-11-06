Breaking Down the Dolphins Move at Tight End
The Miami Dolphins talked on a regular basis over the past four years of Tanner Conner's potential, but they clearly have given up on the idea of him reaching it.
The team announced late Thursday afternoon it had waived the tight end.
No corresponding move was announced, so the Dolphins once again find themselves with an opening on their 53-man roster — as they did earlier this week after Jaelan Phillips was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dolphins eventually signed edge defender Andre Carter II off the Detroit Lions practice squad.
The move probably should be viewed as a good sign that fellow tight end Julian Hill will be healthy enough to return to action against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after missing the past two games with an ankle injury.
Hill has practiced on a limited basis each of the past two days.
If the Dolphins want to go back to three tight ends on the active roster, they could sign either veteran Chris Myarick or more likely first-year player Hayden Rucci, who was elevated from the practice squad for each of the past two games.
The Dolphins also have Darren Waller on IR, with head coach Mike McDaniel saying his pec injury was not season-threatening. He's eligible to come off IR after the game against the Washington Commanders in Spain next week.
WHY CONNER CAME UP SHORT
Conner's fate with the Dolphins pretty much was sealed when the Dolphins signed Greg Dulcich to their active roster from the practice squad after he had been released by the New York Giants.
Dulcich and Conner both are more receiving tight ends than blockers, but Dulcich is more accomplished, and that goes all the way back to how they got into the NFL, Conner as an undrafted free agent and Dulcich as a third-round pick of the New York Giants.
Conner wound up playing 33 games over the past four seasons for Miami and has 12 receptions, including a career-high nine this season. Conner, who didn't score a touchdown for Miami, recorded the longest catch of his NFL career in the Week 7 loss against the Cleveland Browns with a 28-yard gain.