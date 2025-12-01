Dolphins Lose Tight End, Pro Bowl Voting, Injury Updates

So much for the idea of the Miami Dolphins bringing back Hayden Rucci to the practice squad.

The first-year tight end, who made his NFL debut earlier this season, is now a member of the Detroit Lions after being claimed off waivers Monday.

Rucci, who was signed to the Dolphins' 53-man roster November 8, was waived Saturday when the team activated fellow tight end Darren Waller from injured reserve.

Given that Rucci spent most of the 2024 season on the Miami practice squad after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Wisconsin, it seemed logical the Dolphins would want to bring him had he cleared waivers, but the Lions obviously had other ideas.

The son of former New England Patriots offensive lineman Todd Rucci, Hayden Rucci didn't catch a pass during his four games this season but did show promise as a blocker.

Offensive lineman Kion Smith, who the Dolphins also waived Saturday when the team also activated Austin Jackson off IR, did clear waivers, so he's free to sign with any other team and the Dolphins also could bring him back to the practice squad if they choose to do so.

PRO BOWL VOTING

The first set of voting results for the 2026 Pro Bowl were released Monday, and three Dolphins players find themselves in the top 10 at their position.

Jordyn Brooks is second among inside linebackers, Alec Ingold is fourth among fullbacks, and De'Von Achane is sixth among running backs.

Fan voting counts for one-third of the selection process for the Pro Bowl, which next year will take place in San Francisco, site of the Super Bowl.

Ingold was selected to the Pro Bowl for the 2023 season, while Brooks and Achane are looking for their first invitations.

The Dolphins had one player selected to the Pro Bowl last year, tight end Jonnu Smith, who's now with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

INJURY UPDATES

There are now only five weeks remaining in the 2025 regular season, so time is running out on the three Dolphins players who remain on injured reserve with the possibility of returning — Andrew Meyer, Jason Sanders and James Daniels.

But head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday this won't be the week any of them return to practice.

Meyer and Sanders already have been designated to return because the Dolphins used that designation on them when they were placed on IR the day of the cuts to the 53-man roster. Neither of them has played a down all season.

Daniels has played three snaps, leaving the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts because of a pectoral injury.

Given where we are in the regular season, the likelihood of any or all three returning this season just might not be very high.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: