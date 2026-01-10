What to Make of the Dolphins' All-Pro Votes
Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer got some vindication for his Pro Bowl snub with the All-Pro voting, but the opposite applied for running back De'Von Achane.
Achane not receiving a single vote at running back after being named to the AFC Pro Bowl team probably stands out as the biggest takeaway from the All-Pro voting that was released Saturday morning.
The voting was done by a panel of 50 national media members, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks earned first-team recognition with Brewer landing as the second-team center. Three points were awarded for a first-place vote and one for a second-place vote.
Brooks and Brewer, interestingly enough, each showed up on 36 of the 50 ballots, with Brooks getting 21 first-place votes and Brewer getting 19. Brooks made it onto the first team alongside the Detroit Lions' Jack Campbell, who got 25 first-place votes and 89 total points.
Achane did get three second-place votes in the all-purpose category, which put him fifth behind Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jonathan Taylor.
At running back, six players split the vote — Bijan Robinson, James Cook, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Achane finished fifth in the NFL in rushing with 1,350 yards, but he led the league in rushing average by a pretty good margin, his 5.67 outdistancing Cook's 5.25.
Another stat in Achane's favor comes courtesy of Pro Football Reference, which had him breaking a tackle every 10.8 rushing attempts, a better figure than anybody else who got All-Pro votes outside of Robinson.
Brooks, who led the NFL in tackles in his second season in Miami, became the first Dolphins player to be selected first-team All-Pro since Tyreek Hill earned the recognition in both 2022 and 2023.
He's first Dolphins defensive player so honored since cornerback Xavien Howard in 2020 and the first linebacker to get the recognition since Zach Thomas in 2006.
The other Dolphins players who received votes were fullback Alec Ingold, Malik Washington as kickoff returner and long-snapper Joe Cardona.
Ingold got one first-place vote and eight second-place votes for a total of 11 points, which was good for fourth among fullbacks; Washington got one first-place vote, which gave him eighth place among kickof returners; Cardona got one first-place vote and one second-place vote, and his four points were good for ninth place among long-snappers.
While Washington's one return touchdown came on a punt (against New England in Week 2), he ranked higher on the leaderboard on kickoffs than punts.
While the Dolphins defense had its ups and downs, it was maybe a bit surprising to not see Minkah Fitzpatrick among the 21 safeties to get at least one All-Pro Bowl when he was ranked seventh among 98 safeties by Pro Football Focus — understanding that PFF isn't the final word on player evaluations.
For the record, PFF had Achane as the No. 1-ranked running back, Brewer as the No. 2-ranked center, and Brooks at number 10 among 87 inside linebackers.
Punter Jake Bailey looked like someone who could get All-Pro votes for most of the season, but he faded down the stretch (he averaged 45.4 gross yards and a mediocre 37.7 net over the final five games).
THE 2025 AP ALL-PRO TEAMS
Quarterback — Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Running Back — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
All Purpose — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
Tight End — Trey McBride, Arizona
Left Tackle — Garrett Bolles, Denver
Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Chicago
Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Denver
Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit
Defense
Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr., Houston; Micah Parsons, Green Bay
Interior Linemen — Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Zach Allen, Denver
Linebackers — Jack Campbell, Detroit; Jordyn Brooks, Miami
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., Houston; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia
Slot cornerback — Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia
Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago
Special Teams
Placekicker — Will Reichard, Minnesota
Punter — Jordan Stout, Baltimore
Kick Returner — Ray Davis, Buffalo
Punt Returner — Chimera Dike, Tennessee
Special Teamer — Devon Key, Denver
Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL