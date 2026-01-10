What to Make of the Dolphins' All-Pro Votes

Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer got some vindication for his Pro Bowl snub with the All-Pro voting, but the opposite applied for running back De'Von Achane.

Achane not receiving a single vote at running back after being named to the AFC Pro Bowl team probably stands out as the biggest takeaway from the All-Pro voting that was released Saturday morning.

The voting was done by a panel of 50 national media members, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks earned first-team recognition with Brewer landing as the second-team center. Three points were awarded for a first-place vote and one for a second-place vote.

Brooks and Brewer, interestingly enough, each showed up on 36 of the 50 ballots, with Brooks getting 21 first-place votes and Brewer getting 19. Brooks made it onto the first team alongside the Detroit Lions' Jack Campbell, who got 25 first-place votes and 89 total points.

Achane did get three second-place votes in the all-purpose category, which put him fifth behind Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jonathan Taylor.

At running back, six players split the vote — Bijan Robinson, James Cook, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Achane finished fifth in the NFL in rushing with 1,350 yards, but he led the league in rushing average by a pretty good margin, his 5.67 outdistancing Cook's 5.25.

Another stat in Achane's favor comes courtesy of Pro Football Reference, which had him breaking a tackle every 10.8 rushing attempts, a better figure than anybody else who got All-Pro votes outside of Robinson.

Brooks, who led the NFL in tackles in his second season in Miami, became the first Dolphins player to be selected first-team All-Pro since Tyreek Hill earned the recognition in both 2022 and 2023.

He's first Dolphins defensive player so honored since cornerback Xavien Howard in 2020 and the first linebacker to get the recognition since Zach Thomas in 2006.

The other Dolphins players who received votes were fullback Alec Ingold, Malik Washington as kickoff returner and long-snapper Joe Cardona.

Ingold got one first-place vote and eight second-place votes for a total of 11 points, which was good for fourth among fullbacks; Washington got one first-place vote, which gave him eighth place among kickof returners; Cardona got one first-place vote and one second-place vote, and his four points were good for ninth place among long-snappers.

While Washington's one return touchdown came on a punt (against New England in Week 2), he ranked higher on the leaderboard on kickoffs than punts.

While the Dolphins defense had its ups and downs, it was maybe a bit surprising to not see Minkah Fitzpatrick among the 21 safeties to get at least one All-Pro Bowl when he was ranked seventh among 98 safeties by Pro Football Focus — understanding that PFF isn't the final word on player evaluations.

For the record, PFF had Achane as the No. 1-ranked running back, Brewer as the No. 2-ranked center, and Brooks at number 10 among 87 inside linebackers.

Punter Jake Bailey looked like someone who could get All-Pro votes for most of the season, but he faded down the stretch (he averaged 45.4 gross yards and a mediocre 37.7 net over the final five games).

THE 2025 AP ALL-PRO TEAMS

Quarterback — Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running Back — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati

All Purpose — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Tight End — Trey McBride, Arizona

Left Tackle — Garrett Bolles, Denver

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Chicago

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Denver

Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit



Defense

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr., Houston; Micah Parsons, Green Bay

Interior Linemen — Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Zach Allen, Denver

Linebackers — Jack Campbell, Detroit; Jordyn Brooks, Miami

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., Houston; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia

Slot cornerback — Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago



Special Teams

Placekicker — Will Reichard, Minnesota

Punter — Jordan Stout, Baltimore

Kick Returner — Ray Davis, Buffalo

Punt Returner — Chimera Dike, Tennessee

Special Teamer — Devon Key, Denver

Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

