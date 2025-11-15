Explaining a Quiet Saturday for the Dolphins
It was a very quiet Saturday for the Miami Dolphins, who did not elevate any players from their practice squad for their Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders in Madrid, Spain.
It's the third time this season the Dolphins didn't make any elevations after Weeks 4 and 5 ahead of their games against the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.
The one announcement the Dolphins did make Saturday involve tackle Austin Jackson, who was downgraded to OUT after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.
Jackson returned to practice this week but remains on injured reserve, and the Dolphins have two more weeks before they have to make a roster move with him.
The best guess all along was for him to get the bye and another week of practice after that before he ideally returns to the starting lineup in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints.
The Dolphins have three players listed as questionable for the game against Washington: CB Rasul Douglas, OLB Bradley Chubb and WR Dee Eskridge. But they have enough depth at each position that they didn't need anybody off the practice squad.
For example, a potential Chubb absence would be counteracted by the return of Chop Robinson after he missed the game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday because of a concussion.
Interestingly, the Dolphins practice squad still includes LB Quinton Bell and CB Isaiah Johnson, neither of whom is eligible to play another regular season game for Miami after exhausting their three practice squad elevations.
COMMANDERS MOVES
Washington did make practice squad elevations for the game in Madrid, one of them involving former Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds.
Edmonds played less than a season with Miami before being sent to the Denver Broncos in the trade that brought Chubb to Miami.
Washington also elevated DB Tre Hawkins.
FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS
In other Saturday transactions involving former Dolphins players:
-- WR Trent Sherfield was waived by the Denver Broncos.
-- CB Damon Arnette, a former Raiders first-round pick who spent three weeks on the Dolphins practice squad in the 2021 season, was waived by the Houston Texans.
-- DT Matt Dickerson, who spent last season and training camp this summer with Miami, was elevated by the Jacksonville Jaguars for their game against the Chargers on Sunday.
-- OLB Mohamed Kamara, a Dolphins fifth-round pick last year, was elevated by Tampa Bay for its game at Buffalo.
2025 DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS
Week 1: K Riley Patterson (1st), RB Jeff Wilson (1st)
Week 2: K Riley Patterson (2nd), RB Jeff Wilson (2nd)
Week 3: K Riley Patterson* (3rd), S Jordan Colbert* (1st)
Week 4: No elevations
Week 5: No elevations
Week 6: LB Quinton Bell (1st), CB Isaiah Johnson (1st)
Week 7: LB Quinton Bell (2nd), CB Kendall Sheffield (1st)
Week 8: TE Hayden Rucci (1st), CB Kendall Sheffield (2nd)
Week 9: TE Hayden Rucci (2nd), CB Isaiah Johnson (2nd)
Week 10: LB Quinton Bell (3rd), CB Isaiah Johnson (3rd)
Week 11: No elevations