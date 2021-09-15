Conference One: Ohio Northern University Esports Team

CF1 Esports team on SI.com. Stay up to date on competitive collegiate esports competitions here.

Christopher Dolby

Troy Chiefari

Valorant

Austin McCoy - Nightz#ONU

Justin Brown - Secrets#ONU

Shaun Grant - Snake#isuck

Jake Arno - jarno#1939

Kyle Dull - Kyle#LFT

Christopher Dolby (Coordinator) - Firm#ONU

About Conference One

CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena.

Welcome to the next level…

What is Conference One (CF1)?

CF1 is an esports organization dedicated to growing the collegiate esports ecosystem. Together with our partners and member schools, CF1 strives to elevate collegiate competition and grow the collegiate esports audience. CF1 believes that through innovative technology and an entertainment-driven broadcasting structure, we can accomplish our goals: player-first competition, accelerated collegiate audience growth, increased reach and awareness for member schools, and connecting brands to the collegiate space in new, unique ways.

Is joining CF1 FREE?

Joining Conference One is completely free for the 2021-2022 school year.

What are the key dates?

Fall

August-September: Registration

Registration October: Fall match play

Fall match play November: Fall divisionals and finals

Spring

November-December: Registration

Registration February: Spring match play

Spring match play April: Spring divisionals and finals

What are the requirements for signing up for CF1?

In order to compete in CF1 you will need the following:

1) A group of dedicated students at your school who want to play

2) A School Administrator to do some of the paperwork required to allow your school and players to compete

Can Community Colleges play in CF1?

At this time CF1 is not allowing any community or non four year accredited colleges or universities to join.

My university is in Canada, can we join CF1?

Hello friends from the North! Absolutely. Sign up on our website to begin the process!

Is a school administrator required to sign up? Why?

School administrators play an important behind the scenes role for every team. Players will need to be verified through a chosen administrator at your school. The staff member will need to be verified through a Conference One league administrator before the team is eligible to play in any games.This staff member must have enough access to verify their players enrollment status, GPA, and academic standing before play commences in October. If an administrator does not verify the players for their school team, the team will not be eligible to play for the entirety of the 2021 school year.

How do I join CF1?

If you are an interested student or school staff member, you can start the registration process by contacting us here. Once we have the required information and verify your school staff member you will be eligible to play in CF1 this year.

Is there exclusivity?

CF1 does not impose exclusivity. You are encouraged to participate in other tournaments throughout the year but we want you to prioritize CF1.