    • October 6, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Conference One: Ryerson University Esports Team

    CF1 Esports team on SI.com. Stay up to date on competitive collegiate esports competitions here.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Schedule

    *coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday.

    Coordinator

    Antony Xia
    jay#Sadge

    School Administrator

    Ryan Danzinger

    Click Here To Go To CF1 Home Base

    Player

    Valorant

    Antony Xia
    jay#Sadge

    James Bai
    Eagl3#000

    Kyle Choo Mang
    Kylus#4265

    Levi Montana
    virus#fps

    Matthew Cabral
    cabs#000

    Social Media

    Twitter

    About Conference One

    CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena.

    Welcome to the next level…

    What is Conference One (CF1)?

    CF1 is an esports organization dedicated to growing the collegiate esports ecosystem. Together with our partners and member schools, CF1 strives to elevate collegiate competition and grow the collegiate esports audience. CF1 believes that through innovative technology and an entertainment-driven broadcasting structure, we can accomplish our goals: player-first competition, accelerated collegiate audience growth, increased reach and awareness for member schools, and connecting brands to the collegiate space in new, unique ways.

    Is joining CF1 FREE?

    Joining Conference One is completely free for the 2021-2022 school year.

    What are the key dates?

    Fall

    • August-September: Registration
    • October: Fall match play
    • November: Fall divisionals and finals

    Spring

    • November-December: Registration
    • February: Spring match play
    • April: Spring divisionals and finals

    What are the requirements for signing up for CF1?

    In order to compete in CF1 you will need the following:

    1) A group of dedicated students at your school who want to play

    2) A School Administrator to do some of the paperwork required to allow your school and players to compete

    How do I join CF1?

    If you are an interested student or school staff member, you can start the registration process by contacting us here. Once we have the required information and verify your school staff member you will be eligible to play in CF1 this year

    CF1-badge

    R-Esports-Logo-transparent-b78e7aed47d1942ea165c820e68da4cc
    CF1

    Conference One: Ryerson University Esports Team

    2 minutes ago
    PSU-White-Logo-53822d015981fa8f9702f9f236f41b25
    CF1

    Conference One: Pennsylvania State University (White) Esports Team

    10 minutes ago
    PSU-Blue-dcab66271729d82e78a10fdc4301d16f (1)
    CF1

    Conference One: Pennsylvania State University (Blue) Esports Team

    12 minutes ago
    Northeastern University black
    CF1

    Conference One: Northeastern University (Gold) Esports Team

    16 minutes ago
    Northeastern University black
    CF1

    Conference One: Northeastern University (Black) Esports Team

    22 minutes ago
    Florida International University gold
    CF1

    Conference One: Florida International University (Gold) Esports Team

    27 minutes ago
    Florida International University Blue
    CF1

    Conference One: Florida International University (Blue) Esports Team

    32 minutes ago
    bijan robinson
    Devy

    Fantasy Football: Devy Risers And Fallers Week 5 2021 College Football

    2 hours ago
    thumbnail_CF1 SI Home Page Banner (1)
    CF1

    Conference One Home Base

    3 hours ago