September 14, 2021
Conference One: Texas A&M University Esports Team

CF1 Esports team on SI.com. Stay up to date on competitive collegiate esports competitions here.
Schedule

*coming soon

Coordinator

Dylan Thomas

School Administrator

Veronica Mireles

Player

Valorant

employee zp

Dylan Thomas (Coordinator) - aGGroh#1trk

3

Jeet Walia - dam#GOAT

Sam Maddux - jorks@NA64

Dylan Nguyen - Dill@fku

2

Taylor Ngo - tyo#young

Paul Beal - jimjonesfan#420

Edward Wang - edd#iLiLL

Social Media

Twitter

Twitch

School Page

Discord

Texas A&M Twitter Cards
CF1

