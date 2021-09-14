Conference One: Texas A&M University Esports Team
CF1 Esports team on SI.com. Stay up to date on competitive collegiate esports competitions here.
Schedule
*coming soon
Coordinator
Dylan Thomas
School Administrator
Veronica Mireles
Player
Valorant
Dylan Thomas (Coordinator) - aGGroh#1trk
Jeet Walia - dam#GOAT
Sam Maddux - jorks@NA64
Dylan Nguyen - Dill@fku
Taylor Ngo - tyo#young
Paul Beal - jimjonesfan#420
Edward Wang - edd#iLiLL