Esports: Radiant/Immortal East Conference One Week 4 Recap

Conference One continues to impress in viewership as they stride through their second season in Collegiate Esports. With week four of the five-week regular season complete, standings are starting to come together. On this past Tuesday night, Conference One had two highlighted matchups in their Radiant and Immortal divisions.

The night's first matchup consisted of the Northeastern University Radiant and Immortal team (NEU Black) and the Carleton University Ravens. Carleton entered the undefeated in three weeks of gameplay while Northeastern attempted to reach a level playing ground after starting with one win in three weeks. Kenny, also known as "Beaniez_" and Spenser, commonly referred to as "Speezy_24," were on the call for this exciting match.

As the match started, Spencer stated that Carleton University, which has dominated Conference One play, has been a rather surprising powerhouse. "We are going to see Northeastern Black take on the Carleton Ravens… I haven't heard much about Carleton heading into the season, but they beat Rutgers, took down Florida Gulf Coast and dismantled Indiana."

Carleton did not disappoint either -- they handled Northeastern 2-0 with wins of 13-4 and 13-3. In game one, played on Breeze, "moobs" led the way for Carleton with 27 kills, 11 deaths and an average combat score of 428. Game two was the same story, played on Split, Carleton held strong at 13-3 with another extremely strong performance by moobs with 25 kills, eight deaths and an average combat score of 410. With the win, Carleton moves to 4-0 and will likely find themselves in the divisional finals round competing for the grand prize.

Jack "Jacklorf" joined the casters for an interview after the match. Jack emphasized that Carleton was coming in confident to every match and felt they wouldn't be challenged "until the later stages." The confidence is clear with one of the more impressive players for Carleton. They play against 2nd place DePaul University next week, where the winner will guarantee a spot in the divisional finals.