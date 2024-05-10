Indianapolis Colts WR Adonai Mitchell's Number Has a Special Meaning
The Indianapolis Colts selected wide receiver Adonai Mitchell at 52nd overall after being commonly mocked in the first round, with some sending Mitchell to the Colts at 15th overall. They got a pretty good value by selecting him in round two. His choice of jersey number ended up being a major motivational tool.
NFL players have many ways to motivate themselves. It can come from any little piece of information or tidbit that is derogatory in any way.
Basketball legend Michael Jordan would take literally anything and use it to give him motivation to crush his opponent. There was nothing that Jordan wouldn't use. That translates to the world of football as well with players using things like draft slot to give them motivation.
Mitchell isn't the first wide receiver to know how many players were taken ahead of him. Amon-Ra St. Brown made a big deal about 16 wide receivers going ahead of him and Mitchell will have one every time he suits up on Sunday's.