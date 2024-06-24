WR Rome Odunze already turning heads early with Bears
The Chicago Bears had two top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to the Carolina Panthers and their trade up for quarterback Bryce Young a year ago. And after nabbing quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick, they then got him a new best friend in wide receiver Rome Odunze with pick No. 9.
And thus far, Odunze is turning heads in the Windy City.
According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, it's the mental side of Odunze's game that has really overwhelmed the coaching staff as he nursed a hamstring injury in the early parts of his first offseason with the Bears. Here is what Cronin had to say:
"The way Odunze has begun to learn the Chicago offense has impressed coaches, including his ability to take a specific play onto the field, recite the playcall and run it on his own."- Cronin via ESPN
Cronin went on to say that when on the field, Odunze also shined in his ability to line up at all three wide receiver slots, X, Z, and slot, and find ways to win and make that position his own. And with one career punt return touchdown at the college level, the Bears have put that on the table for Odunze as well.
The Bears have lined up the No. 9 pick at all three receiver spots (X, Z, slot) and tapped into his ability to run a varied route tree, which coaches believe will create mismatches that favor the offense.- Cronin via ESPN
The Bears already have D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen on their depth chart at the wide receiver position, so adding Odunze could give Willimas the top trio of wide receivers in the NFL. It also gives Odunze the ability to ease himself in and learn from two established pros as well.
It's early, but the returns the Bears are seeing from Williams and Odunze may be a start of a strong foundation for years to come.