Falcons lose only 2025 NFL Draft 5th round pick for tampering with Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons will have one less 2025 NFL Draft pick after the NFL has ruled in the tampering case between the team and free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins.
The tampering was found to be just logistical in nature, as the team has scheduled travel plans for Cousins and the other free agents involved before the legal tampering period.
While wideout Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner were also included in the tampering charges, eyes would not have been opened without Cousins being included and under the microscope this offseason. General manager Terry Fontenot and the Falcons as a whole were given a fine for tampering as well.
The NFL is docking the #Falcons a 2025 fifth-round pick for violating the league’s anti-tampering policy with Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner. The team is also being fined $250,000 and GM Terry Fontenot is being fined $50,000.- NFL Network's Tom Pelissero
Considering what the Miami Dolphins lost, a first round pick, for tampering with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Sean Payton, the Falcons got off light.