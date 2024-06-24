Falcons: Michael Penix Jr. showing the inconsistencies early that were all over his Washington tape
The Atlanta Falcons provided the shock of the 2024 NFL Draft first round, selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with pick No. 8 despite signing Kirk Cousins through at least the end of the 2025 season.
That was not the only shock of the pick either, as Penix Jr. plainly did not have the tape of a first rounder, throwing to three different receivers who were all drafted in the top 100. While his highlight reel may have been the best in the class, the down-to-down consistency was lacking from the Heisman finalist as shown in his outings against Oregon State, Arizona State, and Washington State, and in the national championship against Michigan a year ago.
And those inconsistencies have been more of the same during his first summer as a professional quarterback as well according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi. While Penix Jr. will flash the occasional deep throw, just as he did at the University of Washington, Raimondi has stated:
"...he also has been plagued with inconsistency, missing some touch passes. Not a huge surprise for a rookie QB. Penix has mostly worked with the team's backups, with veteran Taylor Heinicke seemingly second string behind Cousins, at least at this point."- Raimondi via ESPN
Teams want to ease their rookies in, and it makes sense when the Falcons have a higher-end backup in Heinicke as well. However, unless Heinicke is moved this summer, the Falcons effectively used a top 10 pick on a third string quarterback at the current juncture.
Again, the good news (if you want to look at needing to sit a 24-year-old rookie for nearly half of his rookie contract as a good thing) is that the Falcons will not rush Penix Jr. onto the field barring injuries. And Penix Jr. has been nothing but a warrior and a grinder, battling back from multiple ACL tears himself. He has the character and the attitude to soak it all in. And his head coach Raheem Morris has taken note:
"His humility shows every time he speaks with you guys, every time he walks in the building, in the meeting room"- Falcons' HC Raheem Morris
While there is no way to convince that that selecting a 24-year-old quarterback, especially after signing a veteran and opening a championship window, with a top 10 pick to sit for at least two years was a good pick. However, Penix Jr. has the demeanor to make the most of the situation.
If he can find some level of consistency.