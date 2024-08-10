Patriots sixth round QB flashes elite arm talent in preseason debut
There are real reasons why quarterback Joe Milton fell to the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The offense that he played in at the University of Tennessee did not put a lot on his plate pre-snap, his placement and accuracy were a mess at the college level, and his pocket presense left more to be desired. However, there is one thing that can never be questioned about Milton: his elite arm.
And in his preseason debut, Milton put that arm on display, and even threw his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers.
Many speculated that Milton may be asked to change positions as well to tight end at the NFL level, a though the quarterback has pushed back against. However, he did put his athleticism that has led to many believing he could make the change as well.
Using his legs, Milton scrambled his way out of pressure to pick up 13 yards and a first down for the Patriots.
There is no question that Milton remains a developmental prospect as he enters his rookie season in the NFL. However, with the rare tools that Milton possesses, the Patriots could rewards themselves big time if he makes a massive leap from his time at Tennessee.
