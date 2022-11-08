Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Clemson Pass Rusher Out for the Year

Read below to see the latest news surrounding Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas

Clemson is coming off a disappointing loss to unranked Notre Dame last Saturday, effectively ending their chance at a College Football Playoff appearance. They went into the game without a pivotal piece in their defensive line rotation in Xavier Thomas

A potential setback was reported leading up to the competition, but head coach Dabo Swinney clarified Thomas' status with the details below. 

Xavier Thomas to have season-ending surgery

Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas

On his weekly radio hit, Dabo Swinney announced that Thomas would be shut down for the remainder of his 2022 campaign to get foot surgery. (Per ESPN)

An injury that has lingered since training camp over the summer, Thomas was unable to go against Notre Dame last weekend and has decided to get fully healthy and focus on his future as opposed to pushing through the injury. 

The question now is, what exactly is next for Thomas? Coach Swinney believes he has multiple options, including returning to Clemson or setting his sights on the NFL. 

The focus now shifts to rehab and recovery for Thomas, but his plans should be monitored as he was considered a draftable prospect leading into the 2022 season. 

