Eagles Select Son of Former Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter With Same Name

After selecting linebacker Jeremiah Trotter in 1998, the Philadelphia Eagles draft his son 26 years later.

Tyler Forness

Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54)
Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Every year, there is usually a cool story in the NFL Draft. This year, there are multiple legacy prospects. Brendan Rice and Luke McCaffrey are sons of former NFL wide receivers Jerry Rice and Ed McCaffrey and the Philadelphia Eagles drafted anotgher legacy.

They selected Clemson inside linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with the 155th pick after sending the Indianapolis Colts picks 164 and 201. He is the son of former Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr. who played eight seasons for the team after being a third-round selection in 1998.

Trotter is an interesting player who excels in stopping the run but isn't the most athletic or good in coverage. It's a good risk to take in round five, espeically for the feel-good moment. However, it might stop at that once they get on the field.

