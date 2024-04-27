Eagles Tie NFL Draft Record With 8 Trades
The NFL Draft has a lot of action happening throughout. Thre are interesting selections throughout each round and teams wheeling and dealing to target specific players all over the draft.
One of the biggest draft day traders is Howie Roseman. There were a lot of rumors leading up to the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with Roseman looking to trade up for a cornerback. He was able to get the first cornerback off the board by staying put at 22nd overall in Quinyon Mitchell, but that didn't solve his itch to trade.
Roseman and the Eagles tied an NFL record with eight trades in a single NFL draft, matching the 2018 New England Patriots and 2023 Houston Texans.
Those trades ended up netting the Eagles picks in rounds three, four and five next year. A really impressive display of maneuvering by the Eagles during the 2024 NFL Draft.