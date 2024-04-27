Ian Rapoport Explains Payton Wilson's Fall in 2024 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is a very interesting event. For many reasons, it's the best drama in the history of television. For others, it ends up being either a dream come true or total nightmare.
One of the difficult things about the NFL Draft process is the amount of information that teams have in which the public doesn't. The main piece of information is the medical information on each player.
When a player slides down the board, it is often due to bad medicals after they were examined by team doctors. That explained the fall of North Carolina State's Payton Wilson, who apparently doesn't have an ACL in one knee.
Wilson has torn his ACL on multiple occasions with numerous surgeries to boot. Not having an ACL is a big deal for an NFL player, as you need the ligament to move laterally. His performance, as Will Brinson mentioned above, is remarkable considering he doesn't have an ACL.
That explained his fall as a fringe first-round prospect, as the Pittsburgh Steelers took him at 98th overall, ending his fall.