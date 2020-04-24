NFL Draft Scout
Top Stories
Combine
Mocks
News

49ers, Dolphins and Jaguars dominate Round One of 2020 NFL Draft

Rob Rang

The first day of a surreal 2020 NFL Draft has concluded and the biggest surprise of the evening… was that there were very few surprises.

Perhaps in response to the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown, there were less trades than normal Thursday night. The first 12 selections, in fact, went on without a single trade. The 2015 draft is the only one this century where it took longer for the first trade to occur, with the then-San Diego Chargers jumping up a couple of spots to land running back Melvin Gordon. The club they traded with that day – the San Francisco 49ers – were predictably one of the busiest teams this evening, as well, adding younger, cheaper replacements for veterans DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders in Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk.

Having multiple first round picks certainly helped the 49ers be one of the obvious winners Thursday night. With cornerback CJ Henderson (9 overall) and K’Lavon Chaisson serving as a potential Yannick Ngakoue replacement, himself, the Jacksonville Jaguars also had a strong opening night.

Similarly, so too did the Los Angeles Chargers, adding a supremely gifted on quarterback on offense and defense with Justin Herbert and inside linebacker Kenneth Murray.

If the gamble on Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall pays off, the Miami Dolphins, however, may very well prove the biggest winners on this night. Besides adding the most natural passer in this draft, the Dolphins also added a left tackle with ballerina feet in Austin Jackson and a receiver-turned-cornerback in Noah Igbinoghene whose upside reaches into the stratosphere.

The players who will get the most buzz, of course, are the skill position players and with six receivers selected, the fantasy football enthusiasts are going to have a field-day breaking down who is the best fit. While I ranked him fifth among pass-catchers in this year's draft, I love the fit of TCU's Jalen Reagor with the Philadelphia Eagles. He possesses the reliable hands and grit to become an immediate weapon for Carson Wentz in that offense. 

Perhaps the most confounding selections of the draft came at the end with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks apparently serving notice to All-Pros Aaron Rodgers and Bobby Wagner that the future is now with stunning selections of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and Texas Tech’s inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Neither player ranked particularly high on my board. Each, however, is a quality player who fits the scheme, though both clubs, seemingly Super Bowl contenders, appeared to have greater areas of concern. 

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the Best Available Prospects for Day Two of the 2020 NFL Draft

The first 32 picks are off the board but don't let that fool you - some of the best prospects in this draft are still waiting to hear their names called.

Rob Rang

Late risers and rumors before the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL draft is just hours away and the chatter is growing. Which teams are looking to move up or move down and who will be this year’s first round shockers?

Rob Rang

Rang's Final 2020 Mock Draft features plenty of surprises

The surprises come early and often in Rob Rang's final 2020 NFL mock draft with more tackles than receivers, an early run on defensive playmakers and splashy fits for two running backs about to become NFL superstars.

Rob Rang

by

SoCalBeach

Becton’s stock smolders, Tua tumbles among 10 Bold 2020 NFL Draft Predictions

Rob Rang

Boom or Bust candidates in the 2020 NFL Draft

Risky vs. Reward, Boom or Bust, High Ceiling/Low Floor. You have heard all of the terms, but just who are these players in the 2020 draft and, more importantly, who among them is such a talent that he’s worth the gamble?

Rob Rang

Utah's massive Leki Fotu among Rang's favorite underrated defenders for 2020 NFL Draft

Rob Rang

Rang’s Final Big Board - The 100 Best Prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft

NFLDraftScout.com Senior Analyst Rob Rang unveils his final Top 100 Big Board. How many players will your NFL team be adding from this list next week?

Rob Rang

NFL flags test for Combine's biggest star

Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was one of the biggest stars of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine but now he faces scrutiny and, potentially, falling draft stock just days before the draft.

Rob Rang

2020 Rang's Gang - most underrated 2020 NFL prospects (offense)

Jalen Hurts' remarkable intangibles and versatility make him the easy captain of this year's squad but who joins him on offense? The answers may surprise you.

Rob Rang

Dominant efforts from top NFL prospects highlight USC’s upset of No. 10 Utah

Michael Pittman, Jr. earned the glory but for NFL scouts, Utah’s dominating DL was the real story.

Rob Rang