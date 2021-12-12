Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Wins Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy was awarded to the young Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, Bryce Young. His NFL Draft stock looks to be sky-high for the future NFL Draft.

What a year it was down in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide are on their way back to another CFB playoff and fresh off a resounding win against Georgia in the SEC championship. There is no doubt that they are there largely due to Sophomore signal-caller Bryce Young. This year, the six-foot, 194-pound quarterback from Pasadena, California, put on a clinic and now has a Heisman to show for it.

Young put up gaudy numbers in his first year as a full-time starter for the Tide, including 4,332 yards and 43 touchdowns passing. A year behind thriving Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and his ability to learn has shown to be vital for Young's development, but his tools have been obvious since his high school days at Mater Dei.

Young is extremely polished as a passer, especially in his first year of sec competition. With a lightning release, rope for an arm, and excellent fundamentals, there is not much to dissect with Young. Young still has some time before he is draft eligible with a playoff game on the horizon and the 2022 season after that. Should he choose to come out in 2023 after his Junior year, he will be amongst the top names in that class. With only more time to grow both physically and mentally, Young's potential is scary and will be fun to watch in the coming years.

