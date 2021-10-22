Betting: Week 8 College Football Games to Bet on

Heading into week eight of the college football season, the playoff picture is starting to emerge with multiple teams in the mix. This week doesn’t have the premier status as other weeks, but there’s plenty of interesting matchups. After another 4-3 weekend, the record stands at 29-21-3. Sitting at 58% is great, but in need of a big weekend to get hot for the second half of this season.

Kansas State at Texas Tech (Pick, o/u 60.5)

After starting 3-0, Kansas State has dropped three games in a row against tough opponents. They’ve got their quarterback Skylar Thompson back, while Texas Tech will still be without Tyler Shough. The biggest key to victory for the Wildcats is getting the running game working with Deuce Vaughn. Texas Tech rolled past Kansas last week with backup quarterback Henry Colombi but hasn’t been overly impressive. Coming off a physical game against Iowa State, Kansas State is in a bounce-back spot. Kansas State has been tough on the road at 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 road games. Skyler Thompson has a storied rivalry against Texas Tech 5-0 against them in his career, and his first victory coming against them after coming in as a backup in 2017.

Kansas State ML/Pick

Cincinnati at Navy (Cincinnati -28, o/u 48.5)

Cincinnati is making its case to be the first group of five school in the college football playoff. How do they keep improving their chances? Absolutely boat racing every school they play, which they have so far. Desmond Ridder is leading this offense well, and they’re very balanced with a strong running game with Jerome Ford. The Navy option offense won’t be able to stay within the spread against the second-ranked team in the country, and they may be without their starting quarterback. Cincinnati is 4-0 in their last four games as a favorite. Taking the Bearcats to cover for the rest of the regular season may be a must-play.

Cincinnati -28

Wisconsin at Purdue (Wisconsin -3, o/u 47)

Coming off one of the biggest wins in school history, Purdue is riding high, taking down number two ranked Iowa. Purdue threw it all over the field against a great Iowa defense with wide receiver David Bell having a career-high game. Now it’s no secret that Wisconsin has been anemic on offense, with Graham Mertz struggling to throw the ball this season. However, the defense is still elite and ranked second in the country behind Georgia. Purdue beat a good defense last week, but it will be tough to show up two weeks in a row against another very physical squad. Mertz will have his hands full with edge rusher George Karlaftis playing his way into the first round for Purdue. This is a classic letdown spot at home for the Boilermakers. Wisconsin is 15-6 against the spread as a road favorite. Also, the away team is 6-0 against the spread in the last six matchups between these two.

Wisconsin -3

Oklahoma State at Iowa State (Iowa State -7, o/u 47)

The Cowboys are coming into this game 6-0 with a huge comeback win against Texas. The defense has stepped up in a big way, keeping them in a position to win every game this season. Iowa State has been a bit of a disappointment compared to where they were ranked this summer. They’ve found their stride a bit against Kansas and Kansas St., and Breece Hall is still a great running back. Iowa State is still laying seven points against a red-hot Oklahoma State team which is telling about what the books are seeing. This game feels like a trap as the books are trying to get many of the bets on Oklahoma State. Cyclones are 7-3 against the spread as a favorite, and this feels like a letdown spot for Oklahoma State.

Iowa State -7

Oregon at UCLA (UCLA - 1, o/u 60.5)

After escaping a Cal upset last week, Oregon still has its playoff hopes alive but faces a strong UCLA team this week. Kayvon Thibodeaux was able to play the second half against California and completely flipped the script, which may have been why the Ducks were able to win. The Oregon defense with Thibodeaux, Noah Sewell, Mykael Wright, and Veron McKinley III is scary good. Dorian Robinson-Thompson will have his hands full against this secondary. However, Oregon’s offense has been sputtering without C.J. Verdell at running back and Anthony Brown not consistent as a passer. This should be a tough battle against two run-heavy offenses. The under is 4-0-1 in the last five matchups in UCLA and 5-0 in Oregon’s last five road games.

Under 60.5

USC at Notre Dame (Notre Dame -7, o/u 58)

For as much as Notre Dame has struggled, they’re sitting at 5-1 with a storied rivalry game this Saturday. The quarterback situation on both teams has become a question. For Notre Dame, Jack Coan has been banged up and hasn’t played up to par while Coach Kelly is sticking with Coan but has said freshman Tyler Buchner will get in. After being a top freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis hasn’t been that guy these past two seasons, and Jaxson Dart may become healthy for Saturday. USC’s record doesn’t match the talent level this team has on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver Drake London has been on a tear, and edge rusher Drake Jackson will be creating pressure all game long. While USC hasn’t been great this season, Notre Dame isn’t the team to be laying seven points. USC is 4-0 against the spread as a road team, while Notre Dame is 1-4 against the spread as a home favorite.

USC +7

Georgia Tech at Virginia (Virginia -6.5, o/u 63.5)

Virginia has become an offensive powerhouse in the ACC through the arm of Brennan Armstrong. They’re gaining over 520 yards per game, ranking fourth in the country with over 410 passing yards per game. Georgia Tech will have its hands full on defense as their secondary is ranked outside the top 100 against the pass. Tech also has an explosive offense through the run game with Jahmyr Gibbs and quarterback Jeff Sims. The Cavaliers are ranked second in the country in plays per game, running at supersonic speed on offense. This may not be a shootout necessarily if Georgia Tech can’t keep up with the high octane Virginia offense, but it should still cruise past the over.

Over 63.5

