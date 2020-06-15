Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Georgia Tech

College football is scheduled to return Saturday, August 29. Each day until then, NFLDraftScout.com will be evaluating the rosters of the best teams in college football, including all 64 within the Power Five conferences.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Head Coach: Geoff Collins (second season)

2019 Record: 3-9

2020 NFL Draft Picks: Tyler Davis, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars – 6th Round, No. 206 overall

Featured 2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Tre Swilling, CB, 6-0, 200, 4.50, rJR

Facing a complete rebuild as the team transitioned away from the triple-option offense favored by retiring head coach Paul Johnson, the Yellow Jackets, not surprisingly, struggled in 2019, finishing in the cellar of the ACC’s Coastal Division with a 3-9 overall record, including 2-6 in the conference.

Wins and losses do not paint an accurate enough picture of just how much Georgia Tech struggled, at times, last season.

Among the team’s losses last year was a shocking September overtime defeat to The Citadel, the Yellow Jackets’ first loss to an FCS opponent since 1983. Georgia Tech also suffered a 45-0 drubbing at the hands of Virginia Tech and ended the year getting pummeled by state rival Georgia 52-7.

Worse, all three of those losses came at “home” at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Fortunately, there were also bright spots for the Yellow Jackets last season, not the least of which was the intriguing play from the sons of past Georgia Tech superstar, Pat Swilling, now a member of both the College Football and New Orleans Saints’ Hall of Fame.

For the past three years, Bruce Jordan-Swilling played a similar role for Georgia Tech as his famous father, lining up at linebacker. This happens to be the Yellow Jackets’ most talented positional group, however, featuring top-rated senior NFL prospect and reigning honorable mention All-ACC choice David Curry, prompting Jordan-Swilling to make the switch this summer to running back.

The late positional switch (and a bigger, stronger offensive line) could result in the kind of splashy numbers that boost a player’s draft grade. Jordan-Swilling previously excelled at running back in high school, signing with Georgia Tech as a four-star recruit after rushing for 5,393 yards and 83 touchdowns while prepping at Brother Martin High School in talent-rich New Orleans.

His younger brother, Tre Swilling, on the other hand, has quietly been rising up draft boards at cornerback, despite much less impressive statistics.

Despite signing with the Yellow Jackets as a four-star recruit, himself, Swilling spent his first season on campus redshirting. Since, however, he’s started 22 of the past 23 games, leading the Yellow Jackets with 16 combined passes defensed during that time, although Swilling turned just two of those into interceptions. Further, during that time, Swilling has recorded a total of 47 tackles, including just 11 assists.

Of course, scouts know full well that cornerback is a position that doesn’t necessarily lend itself to splashy statistics. If opponents don’t throw the ball your way, after all, it is difficult to pad ones’ numbers and generate much buzz.

With the famous last name and improvements expected in Year Two under Geoff Collins, however, do not be surprised if NFL scouts are once again flocking to Georgia Tech this season.

Strengths: Looks the part of a modern-day NFL cornerback with a tall, well-built frame, including broad shoulders, long arms and a tapered middle. Looks comfortable lined up in press coverage, showing the light pitter-pat footwork and loose hips while back-pedaling and side-shuffling to change directions and accelerate smoothly. For a relatively inexperienced player, Swilling already shows good route-recognition, anticipating his receivers’ breaks and undercutting them frequently to force quarterbacks to throw the ball elsewhere.

Complementing his agility and awareness is Swilling’s length and hand-eye coordination. Though he can get a bit grabby downfield, Swilling locates the ball quickly and shows good timing and spatial awareness to knock the ball free as it arrives. His tackle numbers indicate that Swilling is “just” a cover corner but he delivers forceful hits when called upon and wraps his arms securely for clean, efficient stops. Athletic bloodlines. Father, Pat, was an All-American edge rusher for Georgia Tech and still is the team’s all-time single-season sack king (15). He played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions and then-Oakland Raiders, earning five Pro Bowls nominations and being named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1991 when he led the league with 17 sacks.

Weaknesses: Appears quicker than fast and may lack the straight-line speed to handle one-on-one duties with the league’s most explosive track stars. Seems content with knocking passes out of the hands of opponents, rather than demonstrating a true “my ball” mentality. Hands don’t appear “natural,” for the interception with too many almost plays, at this time.

Snakes his long arms around the waste of receivers, at times, sneaking little tugs at the jersey to disrupt routes. Needs to show greater commitment in run support, making some business decisions by side-stepping blockers barreling towards him. Needs to turn more PBUs into INTs.

NFL Player Comparison: Isaiah Oliver, Atlanta Falcons – Swilling has some work to do to warrant being compared to Oliver, the 58 overall selection of the 2018 NFL draft but like the 6-0, 210 pounder, Swilling offers a prototypical frame and smooth athleticism. Oliver collected just three interceptions at Colorado but eased concerns with a strong showing during pre-draft workouts. Swilling will need to do the same but flashes the upside to project as a future NFL starter.

Current NFL Draft Projection: Third-Fourth Round

The Top 10 NFL Prospects at Duke:

1. Tre Swilling, CB, 6-0, 200, 4.50, rJR

2. David Curry, ILB, 6-1, 230, 4.70, rSR

3. Jordan Mason, RB, 5-11, 219, 4.55, rJR

4. Juanyeh Thomas, SS, 6-2, 216, 4.60, JR

5. Jack DeFoor, OG, 6-5, 305, 5.30, rSR

6. Zach Quinney, OT, 6-5, 305, 5.15, rJR

7. Ryan Johnson, OL, 6-5, 301, 5.20, rSR – Tennessee transfer

8. Kenny Cooper, C, 6-2, 317, 5.25, SR

9. Bruce Jordan-Swilling, RB/LB, 6-0, 225, 4.65, SR

10. Devin Cochran, OT, 6-6, 318, 5.15, rSR – Vanderbilt transfer

*All 40-yard dash times are estimates