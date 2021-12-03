Gambling: College Football Championship Games to Bet on

Are you looking to gamble on college football games this weekend? Here are the football games you should be gambling on.

The college football regular season has ended, and what a season it was. Tons of parody has returned to the top of the polls with new and exciting teams. There could be the first Group of Five school in the college football playoff or Mike Gundy’s first appearance. With championship weekend here, there are tons of exciting storylines and nail-biting games to bet on ahead. Here are the college football games you should be gambling on and are safe bets to make.

Western Kentucky at UTSA (Western Kentucky -3, o/u 72.5)

This may not be the biggest game of the weekend, but a Friday night primetime show with a total this high should lead to fireworks. The Hilltoppers have been led through the arm of Bailey Zappe and one of the top-scoring offenses in the country. They’re averaging over 41 points per game while moving as a top 10 fastest offense in the country. Zappe can throw to all three levels, and if you let them get in a rhythm, you can kiss this game goodbye. On the other side, UTSA is coming off their first loss of the season to a mediocre North Texas team. UTSA just hasn’t been taking care of teams these past few weeks like they were in the beginning. The UTSA offense is more balanced but relies on most of its work from running back Sincere McCormick. They have their hands full on defense with this WKU offense, and they may get burned here. As a top 25 team, UTSA being a three-point dog is a very telling line. Hilltoppers are hot, 5-0 against the spread in their last five.

Western Kentucky -3

Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette (Appalachian -3, o/u 53)

A week seven rematch here for the Sun-Belt championship, where Louisiana-Lafayette boat raced App-State and dominated the game. Unfortunately for Louisiana, that was the wake-up call that App-State needed to find its way back into this championship. This line favors Appalachian in a revenge game and with the news of Billy Napier accepting the Florida job. However, Coach Napier is still to coach his final game and what better way than to leave with a championship. This isn’t a bad blood type move like what might have happened in South Bend, this team has rallied around Napier for years, and he’s one of the most deserving guys in the country. The Ragin’ Cajuns have been winning games by controlling the turnover battle and a strong rushing attack averaging five yards per attempt. This game won’t be like week seven, but the Cajuns will rally for Napier.

Louisiana-Lafayette +3

Georgia vs. Alabama (Georgia -6.5, o/u 49.5)

The most anticipated game of the weekend, Alabama coming in as underdogs after an ugly overtime win against Auburn. This is uncharted territory for Alabama, the first time as an underdog since 2015. For a good reason, Alabama hasn’t been as dominant as years past, and the offense is losing battles up front. The good thing is, the defense is still very good with the best player in the country, Will Anderson, on their side. For Georgia, the defense is generational; they go two-deep at every position and dominate all three levels. For the most part, Georgia is the far better team, and it feels like it’s their year to run the table. However, the one area they lose is at quarterback. Stetson Bennett has been fine, but against their toughest opponent, it’s still scary to lay a touchdown with him. Grabbing Alabama as an underdog is something that just never happens, and you have to take advantage. Alabama is the inferior team, but this heated rivalry will give us a great game, take the points.

Alabama +6.5

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest (Pittsburgh -3, o/u 71)

A matchup that nearly no one had going into the season this summer, Pittsburgh rolls in with veteran passer Kenny Pickett taking over the ACC and the supersonic moving Wake Forest offense running teams out of the stadium. These teams are top 15 in pace this season, moving fast, putting up points as they wish. The Demon Deacons will have their hands full with Kenny Pickett and star-wideout Jordan Addison. They’ve struggled to stop even middling offenses at times, giving up 30 points per game and 435 yards per game. On the other side, Pittsburgh has found success on defense against the run but gives up almost 280 yards in the air. The delayed RPO action will get Wake some explosive plays downfield. Bet on the over and get ready for a shootout even with a high total.

Over 71

