Gambling: College Football Games to Bet on

As we enter the holiday weekend of college football, what games should you be gambling on? View the best games you should be betting on.

Rivalry week is here, one of the best weekends in college football with tons of great matchups. After a hot start to the season for the first several weeks, we are looking to get back on track this week. On the bright side, rivalry week, conference championships and upcoming bowl games will hopefully allow us to finish strong. With plenty of data on these teams, this is a good time of the year to find out who’s real and who’s ready to throw in the towel. Let's dive into the best college football games you should be betting on this weekend.

Iowa at Nebraska (Iowa -1.5, o/u 41)

Another heartbreaker for the Cornhuskers as they fell to Wisconsin in a rare Big 10 shootout last week. No matter how well they play, it seems as though the Cornhuskers find a way to lose games. They will also be in an uphill battle without quarterback Adrian Martinez as he is down with a shoulder injury. At 3-8, Nebraska has little to no pulse at this point of the season and will have a hard time getting up for a physical battle against Iowa. The Hawkeyes are still alive with Big 10 championship hopes to get help from Minnesota against Wisconsin. As of late, the defense hasn’t been as dominant, giving up a couple of worrisome passing performances. The turnovers have come back for this defense and have helped them right the ship. If Iowa can establish the run and find a way to exploit a weaker secondary, they will control this game.

Iowa -1.5

Colorado at Utah (Utah -23.5, o/u 52)

Utah pulled off the most expected upset of all time -- everyone saw last week as the slip-up spot for a top-four ranked Oregon squad. It came to fruition as Utah stomped on their necks, rushing for over 200 yards. Emotion is riding high for the Utes as they solidified their spot in the Pac-12 championship game. It will be very difficult for them to get up for this game against Colorado. The Buffaloes have quietly found a way to make games ugly and pull off wins against Washington and Oregon State. It still isn’t pretty for this Buffaloes team as they can’t find a way to move the ball or score on offense. The defense hasn’t been great either, giving up over 28 points per game. No matter how ugly it’s been this season for Colorado, this is a game they can keep up. Utah is strong, but this is a typical sandwich spot with the conference championship coming up. They’ve already booked their ticket and don’t have playoff hopes. Utah could be taking this game lightly in the second-half resting starters. Colorado will be able to keep this within the number as Utah may not keep this train rolling two weeks in a row.

Colorado +23.5

Northwestern at Illinois (Illinois -6.5, o/u 43.5)

A mid-afternoon snooze fest with the Wildcats traveling to face the Fighting Illini. Under Bret Bielema, the Illini have gone through a tough season trying to reshape this program. Amid this season, Illinois has found itself with one of the worst offenses in the country, only scoring 17 points per game. As a rushing offense, Bielema has turned this offense into a battering ram running over 38 times per game. On the other side, Northwestern has taken a 180-degree turn from last season, coming in at 3-8 on the season. They somehow have put together a worse season offensively than Illinois, only putting up 16 points per game. Illinois unders are 9-2 on the season and 11-5 in the Wildcats last 16 conference games. Many of these players may be checked out in the last game of the season for these two squads.

Under 43.5

Oregon State at Oregon (Oregon -7, o/u 60.5)

The Ducks fell flat again as many fans expected, getting blown out by the Utes as they had hopes of a college football playoff berth. Now they have another tough game to get up for against their long-time rival, Oregon State. State was able to win last year in this matchup and are hot coming off two wins. The Beavers have run the ball extremely well this season, averaging over 230 yards per game and 5.4 yards per rush. They’ll be licking their chops facing an Oregon team that just got gashed last week against Utah. This may be a traditional game for Oregon, but Oregon is dead coming off their game last week. Their playoff hopes are gone, and they need to win this to make the conference championship. The Beavers are 5-1-1 in their last seven in Oregon and may be able to pull off this upset.

Oregon State +7

Kentucky at Louisville (Louisville -3, o/u 57)

Malik Cunningham has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the country over the past two weeks, with 12 touchdowns. It’s hard to stop an athletic threat like Cunningham, and he’s been great through the air getting the ball to his playmakers. They will be facing a tough Kentucky defense, but this will be a tough fight from start to finish in a heated rivalry. The Louisville offense is fast-paced and is always looking to find the big plays. The Wildcats haven’t taken care of the football on offense, ranking almost dead last in turnover margin. The Cardinal defense will look to take advantage of that but haven’t been able to stop many offenses this season. The over is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two.

Over 57

