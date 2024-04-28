Shrine Bowl sees highest number of draft selections in game's history
The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of the most prestigious college football All-Star games in the country and is seen as a close second to the Senior Bowl in the pre-draft process. Over the last few years, the game has grown in popularity under director Eric Galko and has seen more players who attend hear their name called during the NFL Draft.
The growth was truly evident in 2024, which became a banner year for the Shrine Bowl. A record 57 players from this year's Shrine Bowl were selected in this year's draft, the highest in the game's 99-year history. That number was also a 24 percent increase from the 2023 draft.
From Edgerrin Cooper (No. 45 to the Packers) to Mr. Irrelevant Jaylen Key (No. 257 to the Jets), the Shrine Bowl had a tremendous year and may only continue to grow. With NIL helping keep players in college longer, more seniors playing in all-star games are seeing better chances of being drafted. The Shrine Bowl is in good hands under Galko.