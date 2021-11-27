Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

How to Watch: College Football Games Today - Saturday 11/27

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Saturday, November 27th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.
Author:

How to Watch College Football Games Today - Saturday, November 27th, 2021

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Saturday, November 27th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Saturday, November 27th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

The week of college football games kicks off with a bang, as Ohio State heads to Michigan to take on the Wolverines at noon. The game has major implications with the Buckeyes now ranked second and Michigan ranked sixth. Oklahoma heads to Oklahoma State for an in-state battle, with the Cowboys coming in at four-point favorites. The Sooners have dropped down to 13 in the rankings, while the Cowboys have soared to number nine. That game kicks off at 7:30. For more game-times and betting lines, view the rest below.

What Day Does College Football Start?

  • Date: Saturday, November 27th

How to Watch College Football Games Today

  • ESPN+
  • SEC Network+
  • ABC
  • Fox
  • ACC Network
  • CBSSN
  • ESPN3
  • CBS
  • NBC
  • ESPN2
  • CBS
  • BIG10 Network
  • SEC Network
  • ESPNU
  • FS1

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

  • (1) Georgia @ Georgia Tech 12:00 PM ABC
  • (2) Ohio State @ (6) Michigan 12:00 PM FOX
  • (18) Wake Forest @ Boston College 12:00 PM ESPN2
  • Texas Tech @ (8) Baylor 12:00 PM FS1
  • (24) Houston @ UConn 12:00 PM CBS Sports Network
  • (22) UTSA @ North Texas 2:00 PM ESPN+
  • (3) Alabama @ Auburn 3:30 PM CBS
  • Oregon State @ (11) Oregon 3:30 PM ESPN
  • Penn State @ (12) Michigan State 3:30 PM ABC
  • (14) Wisconsin @ Minnesota 4:00 PM FOX
  • (15) Texas A&M @ LSU 7:00 PM ESPN
  • (10) Oklahoma @ (7) Oklahoma State 7:30 PM ABC
  • (20) Pittsburgh @ Syracuse 7:30 PM ACC Network
  • (23) Clemson @ South Carolina 7:30 PM SEC Network
  • (6) Notre Dame @ Stanford 8:00 PM Pac-12 Network
  • (13) BYU @ USC 10:30 PM ESPN
  • Florida State @ Florida 12:00 PM ESPN
  • Maryland @ Rutgers 12:00 PM Big Ten Network
  • Army @ Liberty 12:00 PM ESPN+
  • Navy @ Temple 12:00 PM ESPNU
  • Miami (OH) @ Kent State 12:00 PM ESPN+
  • Akron @ Toledo 12:00 PM ESPN+
  • Miami @ Duke 12:30 PM ESPN3
  • Louisiana Tech @ Rice 1:00 PM ESPN+
  • Charlotte @ Old Dominion 2:00 PM ESPN+
  • Texas State @ Arkansas State 2:00 PM ESPN+
  • Troy @ Georgia State 2:00 PM ESPN+
  • Georgia Southern @ Appalachian State 2:30 PM ESPN+
  • Florida International @ Southern Miss 3:00 PM ESPN3
  • UMass @ New Mexico State 3:00 PM Bally Sports Arizona+
  • Hawai’i @ Wyoming 3:00 PM Spectrum Hawai’i
  • Western Kentucky @ Marshall 3:30 PM CBS Sports Network
  • Northwestern @ Illinois 3:30 PM Big Ten Network
  • Indiana @ Purdue 3:30 PM FS1
  • Vanderbilt @ Tennessee 3:45 PM SEC Network
  • Virginia Tech @ Virginia 3:45 PM ACC Network
  • Tulsa @ SMU 4:00 PM ESPN2
  • Arizona @ Arizona State 4:00 PM Pac-12 Network
  • UL Monroe @ Louisiana 4:00 PM ESPNU
  • Middle Tennessee @ Florida Atlantic 7:00 PM Stadium
  • West Virginia @ Kansas 7:00 PM FS1
  • Kentucky @ Louisville 7:30 PM ESPN2
  • Tulane @ Memphis 7:30 PM ESPNU
  • Nevada @ Colorado State 9:00 PM CBS Sports Network
  • California @ UCLA 10:30 PM FS1

Best Bets of the Weekend

  • COMING SOON

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Read More

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

college football how to watch where to saturday
News

How to Watch: College Football Games Today - Saturday 11/27

1 minute ago
CF1-badge
CF1

Conference One: Inflict's All-Conference One Team for the Diamond and Below Division

1 hour ago
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

15 hours ago
jaylen waddle
Dynasty

Fantasy Football: NFL Week 12 Dynasty Rankings Update

20 hours ago
Caleb Williams
Devy

Fantasy Football: Devy Rankings Update 2021 Week 12

20 hours ago
Oregon State at Oregon
News

Gambling: College Football Games to Bet on

Nov 26, 2021
CF1-badge
CF1

Conference One: What a Potential All-Star Match Could Look Like

Nov 26, 2021
Derrick Henry
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football: Keep, Trade, or Drop Week 11 NFL

Nov 25, 2021
Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football: Week 12 2021 NFL Start or Sit Advice

Nov 25, 2021