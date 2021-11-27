How to Watch: College Football Games Today - Saturday 11/27

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Saturday, November 27th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

The week of college football games kicks off with a bang, as Ohio State heads to Michigan to take on the Wolverines at noon. The game has major implications with the Buckeyes now ranked second and Michigan ranked sixth. Oklahoma heads to Oklahoma State for an in-state battle, with the Cowboys coming in at four-point favorites. The Sooners have dropped down to 13 in the rankings, while the Cowboys have soared to number nine. That game kicks off at 7:30. For more game-times and betting lines, view the rest below.

Date: Saturday, November 27th

Game | Time (ET) | Network

(1) Georgia @ Georgia Tech 12:00 PM ABC

(2) Ohio State @ (6) Michigan 12:00 PM FOX

(18) Wake Forest @ Boston College 12:00 PM ESPN2

Texas Tech @ (8) Baylor 12:00 PM FS1

(24) Houston @ UConn 12:00 PM CBS Sports Network

(22) UTSA @ North Texas 2:00 PM ESPN+

(3) Alabama @ Auburn 3:30 PM CBS

Oregon State @ (11) Oregon 3:30 PM ESPN

Penn State @ (12) Michigan State 3:30 PM ABC

(14) Wisconsin @ Minnesota 4:00 PM FOX

(15) Texas A&M @ LSU 7:00 PM ESPN

(10) Oklahoma @ (7) Oklahoma State 7:30 PM ABC

(20) Pittsburgh @ Syracuse 7:30 PM ACC Network

(23) Clemson @ South Carolina 7:30 PM SEC Network

(6) Notre Dame @ Stanford 8:00 PM Pac-12 Network

(13) BYU @ USC 10:30 PM ESPN

Florida State @ Florida 12:00 PM ESPN

Maryland @ Rutgers 12:00 PM Big Ten Network

Army @ Liberty 12:00 PM ESPN+

Navy @ Temple 12:00 PM ESPNU

Miami (OH) @ Kent State 12:00 PM ESPN+

Akron @ Toledo 12:00 PM ESPN+

Miami @ Duke 12:30 PM ESPN3

Louisiana Tech @ Rice 1:00 PM ESPN+

Charlotte @ Old Dominion 2:00 PM ESPN+

Texas State @ Arkansas State 2:00 PM ESPN+

Troy @ Georgia State 2:00 PM ESPN+

Georgia Southern @ Appalachian State 2:30 PM ESPN+

Florida International @ Southern Miss 3:00 PM ESPN3

UMass @ New Mexico State 3:00 PM Bally Sports Arizona+

Hawai’i @ Wyoming 3:00 PM Spectrum Hawai’i

Western Kentucky @ Marshall 3:30 PM CBS Sports Network

Northwestern @ Illinois 3:30 PM Big Ten Network

Indiana @ Purdue 3:30 PM FS1

Vanderbilt @ Tennessee 3:45 PM SEC Network

Virginia Tech @ Virginia 3:45 PM ACC Network

Tulsa @ SMU 4:00 PM ESPN2

Arizona @ Arizona State 4:00 PM Pac-12 Network

UL Monroe @ Louisiana 4:00 PM ESPNU

Middle Tennessee @ Florida Atlantic 7:00 PM Stadium

West Virginia @ Kansas 7:00 PM FS1

Kentucky @ Louisville 7:30 PM ESPN2

Tulane @ Memphis 7:30 PM ESPNU

Nevada @ Colorado State 9:00 PM CBS Sports Network

California @ UCLA 10:30 PM FS1

