How to Watch: College Football Games Today - Saturday 11/27
How to Watch College Football Games Today - Saturday, November 27th, 2021
The week of college football games kicks off with a bang, as Ohio State heads to Michigan to take on the Wolverines at noon. The game has major implications with the Buckeyes now ranked second and Michigan ranked sixth. Oklahoma heads to Oklahoma State for an in-state battle, with the Cowboys coming in at four-point favorites. The Sooners have dropped down to 13 in the rankings, while the Cowboys have soared to number nine. That game kicks off at 7:30. For more game-times and betting lines, view the rest below.
What Day Does College Football Start?
- Date: Saturday, November 27th
How to Watch College Football Games Today
- ESPN+
- SEC Network+
- ABC
- Fox
- ACC Network
- CBSSN
- ESPN3
- CBS
- NBC
- ESPN2
- CBS
- BIG10 Network
- SEC Network
- ESPNU
- FS1
College Football Game Time and TV Network
Game | Time (ET) | Network
- (1) Georgia @ Georgia Tech 12:00 PM ABC
- (2) Ohio State @ (6) Michigan 12:00 PM FOX
- (18) Wake Forest @ Boston College 12:00 PM ESPN2
- Texas Tech @ (8) Baylor 12:00 PM FS1
- (24) Houston @ UConn 12:00 PM CBS Sports Network
- (22) UTSA @ North Texas 2:00 PM ESPN+
- (3) Alabama @ Auburn 3:30 PM CBS
- Oregon State @ (11) Oregon 3:30 PM ESPN
- Penn State @ (12) Michigan State 3:30 PM ABC
- (14) Wisconsin @ Minnesota 4:00 PM FOX
- (15) Texas A&M @ LSU 7:00 PM ESPN
- (10) Oklahoma @ (7) Oklahoma State 7:30 PM ABC
- (20) Pittsburgh @ Syracuse 7:30 PM ACC Network
- (23) Clemson @ South Carolina 7:30 PM SEC Network
- (6) Notre Dame @ Stanford 8:00 PM Pac-12 Network
- (13) BYU @ USC 10:30 PM ESPN
- Florida State @ Florida 12:00 PM ESPN
- Maryland @ Rutgers 12:00 PM Big Ten Network
- Army @ Liberty 12:00 PM ESPN+
- Navy @ Temple 12:00 PM ESPNU
- Miami (OH) @ Kent State 12:00 PM ESPN+
- Akron @ Toledo 12:00 PM ESPN+
- Miami @ Duke 12:30 PM ESPN3
- Louisiana Tech @ Rice 1:00 PM ESPN+
- Charlotte @ Old Dominion 2:00 PM ESPN+
- Texas State @ Arkansas State 2:00 PM ESPN+
- Troy @ Georgia State 2:00 PM ESPN+
- Georgia Southern @ Appalachian State 2:30 PM ESPN+
- Florida International @ Southern Miss 3:00 PM ESPN3
- UMass @ New Mexico State 3:00 PM Bally Sports Arizona+
- Hawai’i @ Wyoming 3:00 PM Spectrum Hawai’i
- Western Kentucky @ Marshall 3:30 PM CBS Sports Network
- Northwestern @ Illinois 3:30 PM Big Ten Network
- Indiana @ Purdue 3:30 PM FS1
- Vanderbilt @ Tennessee 3:45 PM SEC Network
- Virginia Tech @ Virginia 3:45 PM ACC Network
- Tulsa @ SMU 4:00 PM ESPN2
- Arizona @ Arizona State 4:00 PM Pac-12 Network
- UL Monroe @ Louisiana 4:00 PM ESPNU
- Middle Tennessee @ Florida Atlantic 7:00 PM Stadium
- West Virginia @ Kansas 7:00 PM FS1
- Kentucky @ Louisville 7:30 PM ESPN2
- Tulane @ Memphis 7:30 PM ESPNU
- Nevada @ Colorado State 9:00 PM CBS Sports Network
- California @ UCLA 10:30 PM FS1
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
