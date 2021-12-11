How To Watch: Heisman Trophy - Time and Betting Odds

Your guide for how to watch the Heisman Trophy ceremony today: Saturday, December 11th. Betting line odds for the top Heisman Trophy candidates.

How to Watch Heisman Trophy Ceremony Today - Saturday, December 11th, 2021

Your guide for how to watch the Heisman Trophy ceremony today: Saturday, December 11th. Betting line odds for the top Heisman Trophy candidates.

The Heisman Trophy Ceremony is scheduled to start at eight p.m. Eastern time on ESPN. There are five candidates chosen for the selection, and each of them had an amazing 2021 season. Bryce Young is the clear favorite to win the award, with C.J. Stroud close behind. It's anyone's race - we could even see a defender win the award this year. Stay tuned for the exciting event tonight. Below is how to watch and what channel the ceremony will be on, as well as betting odds for the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Date: Saturday, December 11th

ESPN

ESPN App

Event | Time (p.m. ET) | Network



Heisman Trophy Ceremony | 8.00 | ESPN

Betting Lines/Odds

Bryce Young -200

C.J. Stroud +450

Aidan Hutchinson +1600

Kenny Pickett +1800

Kenneth Walker III +2000

Matt Corral +2000

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view