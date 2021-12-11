How To Watch: Heisman Trophy - Time and Betting Odds

Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Publish date:

The Heisman Trophy Ceremony is scheduled to start at eight p.m. Eastern time on ESPN. There are five candidates chosen for the selection, and each of them had an amazing 2021 season. Bryce Young is the clear favorite to win the award, with C.J. Stroud close behind. It's anyone's race - we could even see a defender win the award this year. Stay tuned for the exciting event tonight. Below is how to watch and what channel the ceremony will be on, as well as betting odds for the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

  • Date: Saturday, December 11th

  • ESPN
  • ESPN App

Event | Time (p.m. ET) | Network

  • Heisman Trophy Ceremony | 8.00 | ESPN

Betting Lines/Odds

  • Bryce Young -200
  • C.J. Stroud +450
  • Aidan Hutchinson +1600
  • Kenny Pickett +1800
  • Kenneth Walker III +2000
  • Matt Corral +2000

