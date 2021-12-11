How To Watch: Heisman Trophy - Time and Betting Odds
How to Watch Heisman Trophy Ceremony Today - Saturday, December 11th, 2021
The Heisman Trophy Ceremony is scheduled to start at eight p.m. Eastern time on ESPN. There are five candidates chosen for the selection, and each of them had an amazing 2021 season. Bryce Young is the clear favorite to win the award, with C.J. Stroud close behind. It's anyone's race - we could even see a defender win the award this year. Stay tuned for the exciting event tonight. Below is how to watch and what channel the ceremony will be on, as well as betting odds for the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
What day does NFL Football start?
- Date: Saturday, December 11th
How to watch NFL Football Games Today
- ESPN
- ESPN App
NFL Football Game Time and TV Network
Event | Time (p.m. ET) | Network
- Heisman Trophy Ceremony | 8.00 | ESPN
Betting Lines/Odds
- Bryce Young -200
- C.J. Stroud +450
- Aidan Hutchinson +1600
- Kenny Pickett +1800
- Kenneth Walker III +2000
- Matt Corral +2000
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
Read More
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.