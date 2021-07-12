HUB: Flurry of Recent HUB CAMP Participants Sign with CFL Teams as Start of Training Camp Approaches

With the start of the CFL season just around the corner, several teams north of the border looked to plug some holes in their rosters prior to the start of training camp and they turned to HUB Football’s CAMP to do so. BC, Edmonton, Montreal, Hamilton and Winnipeg all dipped into HUB’s talented roster pool to upgrade their rosters at key positions. In fact, there was about one player signed from HUB to the CFL every day last week, as a handful of premier American free agents took advantage of newly created opportunities to continue their professional playing careers in Canada.

Here’s a look at the recent CFL signees and how they’ll likely fit in with their new teams:

Tim Lukas, WR, BC Lions

A tall, quick target, capable of beating the defense with speed and his ability to rise up vertically. Lukas possesses an impressive blend of size and versatility. His length is sure to present mismatch issues. Look for quarterback Mike Reilly to benefit from his newest target.

Erick Browne, OL, Edmonton Elks

An impressive athlete with a high IQ, Browne has experience playing every position along the offensive line. Once he gets acclimated to the new rules and alignment of the CFL, it would not be surprising at all to see him eventually compete for a starting spot.

Ethan Aguayo, LB, Edmonton Elks

This appears to be a great fit for the Elks as Aguayo covers plenty of ground sideline-to-sideline. He is quick to plug holes and demonstrates excellent athleticism with his ability to drop back in coverage. The Elks’ defense just got stronger.

Adonis Davis, CB, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The speedy corner has been timed in the 4.3 range, which should help him adapt to the fast pace of the CFL. Look for Davis to provide excellent depth in the secondary and also compete for return duties on special teams.

Nick Callender, OL, Montreal Alouettes

An absolute brute in the trenches, Callender is as strong as an ox. He has an innate ability to move defenders, pave huge rushing lanes and hold firm in pass protection. Don’t be surprised if he emerges as a starting tackle candidate sooner rather than later.

Robert Nelson Jr., CB, Montreal Alouettes

A veteran corner who spent time with seven different NFL teams during his career, Nelson brings a trove of experience to Montreal. He has great instincts and is savvy, and his quick reaction skills will be a big boost on the field. In addition, his leadership ability should have a positive impact inside the Alouettes’ locker room.

Devonte Williams, RB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Look for Williams to make a mark quickly for the defending champs. His quick burst, great change of direction and multi-faceted overall game should allow the Blue Bombers to utilize him in a variety of ways, especially in the passing attack.