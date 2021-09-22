Interview with former NFL defensive back Kam Chancellor

'The State of Football's host Ric Serritella had the opportunity to sit down with legendary Seahawk's safety, Kam Chancellor. Find out if Kam's favorite memories from his Seattle Seahawks days was his super bowl ring or the tears in between in this special episode. Make sure you tune in every morning at 9 am est. for "Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" right here.
