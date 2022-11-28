NFL Draft: Star Tackle Olu Fashanu Returning to School

Penn State finished the regular season at 10-2 and currently sits eighth in the CFP rankings. One of, if not their best players, is coming back to help for the 2023 season in Olu Fashanu.

Viewed by many evaluators as the best tackle in the draft, there was a chance Fashanu went as high as the top five in the 2023 NFL Draft, leaving many perplexed by his decision.

Only 19 years old, Fashanu is very young and perhaps is looking to enter the league at a more mature age. Another possible reason for him staying in school is to finish his education.

The real elephant in the room, however, is NIL. With the rise of seven-figure name, image, and likeness deals, it is feasible that these decisions become more common.

If a player can stay in school, earn his degree and a suitable paycheck, will there be less of an urgency to leave for the NFL? The NFL creates a far greater financial ceiling, and the risk of injury increases with every snap, so maybe not, but it is worth watching in the coming years.

