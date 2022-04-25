Rutgers football returns with the 2022 Scarlet-White Game

The Rutgers 2022 Scarlet-White Spring Football Game returned on Friday, April 22. All eyes were on a handful of Scarlet Knights, including quarterback Noah Vedral and veteran and 2021 team MVP, Adam Korsak.

It was a beautiful spring evening for the Rutgers 2022 Scarlet-White Spring Football Game on Friday, April 22 at SHI Stadium. There was a star-studded lineup of Rutgers players, especially Gavin Wimsatt who went 9 for 16 for 118 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

The crowd was electric all evening as they were eager to see their football team get to work after the stretch of spring training days. The team looks forward to the next few months to get right before the fall.

Team White QB Noah Vedral who went 5/8 for 80 yards and 1 touchdown, assessed his performance during the game as well as what he envisions for the future of the team as well.

"I thought we did good, I mean, it's good at the end of the spring to get a chance to go out there in front of fans," Vedral said. "Everyone has got a lot to learn. We're all still just trying to get better day by day."

Team White struck first with an 18-yard pass from Vedral to Taj Harris, putting the team ahead early in the first quarter. But Team Scarlett came striking back as Kyle Monangai caught a 1-yd pass from Gavin Wimsatt to tie the game, 7-7. Things were pretty stable for both teams until the third quarter when Team White took the lead again with a 7-yd run from Vedral. Team Scarlett just could not convert for a touchdown early in the fourth and settled for a field goal.

One of the highlights of the evening, and what makes the Rutgers athletic community so unique, is when eleven-year-old Gavin Kane had a 2-yd run to put Team Scarlet on top to win, 16-14.

The Jersey native has inspired many through his work with Kane’s Mission, which aims to create more inclusive outdoor areas for those with special needs.

The team has a long, busy road this offseason with many adjustments to be made, but head coach Greg Schiano is pleased with what the team has been able to do thus far.

"I thought it was really good at times and then inconsistent at times. We need to have a great summer," said Schiano. "But I really am excited about this group going into the training camp part of our preparation, because they are young and they are hungry and they have got a lot to learn but they are really trying to learn it. That’s exciting for a coach.”

Rutgers football kicks off on September 3 when the Scarlet Knights travel to Boston College.

