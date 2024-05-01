Sean Payton Signs Outlier UDFA Wide Receiver With Negative Receiving Yards
Once the NFL Draft is done, the blitz to sign undrafted free agents is an arduous one. The calls start to go out to potential UDFAs in the seventh round and most classes are finished within an hour or two of the conclusion of the NFL Draft.
Rookie minicamps will do a little bit when it comes to fortifying the lists heading into training camp, especially with each team inviting multiple players as non-roster invitees.
Days after the conclusion of the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos signed an undrafted free agent in Alabama State wide receiver B.J. West. Seems fine in a vacuum, but there are some red flags with West. Not only is he historically small at 5-8 and 142 lbs, but West doesn't have a single season with positive receiving yards across six seasons.
Not only is Payton placing a bet on West being a historic outlier, but not even a single receiving yard? That is an incredibly wild process that only Payton would use. He's bet on outliers before with some success, maybe he will make things work with West as well.