Tennessee Titans Acquire Julio Jones from Atlanta Falcons

After months of continuous speculation, the Atlanta Falcons reached agreement Sunday on trade terms that will send wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. The compensation is a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick, while Atlanta will also send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans.

The Titans are clearly in win-now mode after having made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. While they are strapped for cap space, a restructure of quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s contract can be expected to absorb Jones’ $15.3 million cap hit. The offense that was run by new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for the past two seasons was primarily known for its ground game with star back Derrick Henry rushing for 3,567 yards over that time span.

New play-caller Todd Downing now gets to scheme passing plays for two of the best receivers in the game. A.J. Brown and Julio Jones are a difficult task to defend for any secondary, especially considering the play-action passing opportunities that will present themselves. Downing was promoted from within and will continue scheming up explosive passing plays off play fakes. After losing Corey Davis to the Jets and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Patriots, general manager Jon Robinson had to add more weapons than fourth-round pick Dez Fitzpatrick. Acquiring Jones gives the offense the firepower needed to contend in a strong AFC.

On the Falcons side, it was a tough start for the new regime of general manager Terry Fontenot and Smith, who ultimately decided against keeping the disgruntled superstar against his will. They took over a loaded payroll and had to make space to sign their rookie class which factored into the decision. Jones will leave $7.75 million in dead money for the 2021 season and then $15.5 million in 2022. The recent addition of tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth pick in the draft points to the rookie being a huge part of Smith’s offensive plans. Alongside him, the team has 26-year-old wide receiver Calvin Ridley who broke out last season racking up 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The Falcons’ weaknesses are on defense where they lack pass rushers and playmakers in the secondary. Receiving a second-round pick for what should be a loaded 2022 draft class will help Fontenot bolster those areas further.

Two teams in different phases of their roster construction made a deal that should benefit both. The Titans add another dynamic playmaker to a roster that has the potential to make deep playoff runs every season. Atlanta’s new regime got rid of a player that did not want to be there, building their team with a long-term outlook.