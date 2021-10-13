The CAMP presented by HUB Football returns to Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, Oct. 20

Media is welcome to attend from 11-1 p.m.

A rolling series of one-day workouts, 70 players took part in the most recent CAMP on Sept. 29 at DHSP and scouts from six NFL and three CFL teams were in attendance.

Founded by NFL agent Don Yee, The CAMP presented by HUB Football has become the go-to destination for free agent players. The majority of its participants are players who recently spent time with NFL teams, while others include recent collegiate players looking to land their first shot at making an NFL, CFL or other professional roster.

Yee created The CAMP as a pathway and opportunity for aspiring pro athletes to show off their skills for talent evaluators from the NFL and other professional leagues, including the CFL. CAMPs are not combine-style workouts, but rather they are designed to mimic workouts that take place routinely at NFL facilities across the country. Players do individual work with position coaches, while also competing in one-on-one and team-style drills. Since its inception in 2019, more than half of the teams in the NFL have attended CAMPs to scout free agents in-person, while nearly every CFL team has been represented. In addition, film from all CAMPs is sent to more than 800 NFL and CFL talent evaluators, along with scouting professionals from other leagues.

The CAMP is unique in that it limits its roster to 50-60 players, ensuring that only the best-of-the-best receive an invitation to participate. More than 500 applications were submitted for the Sept. 29 CAMP. Players pay a small registration fee to attend, and they have an option to purchase a copy of their film from the day, film which again is distributed to every NFL and CFL team. Players pay their own travel costs, but the results have spoken for themselves. Since HUB Football launched The CAMP in 2019, a total of 408 players have suited up and 70 have gone on to sign professional contracts. And a number of those 70 players have signed with more than one team, resulting in a net total of 102 contracts signed by HUB Football alums.

For more information about The CAMP presented by HUB Football, including the scouting camp, visit https://www.hubfootball.com.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view