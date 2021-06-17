The Spring League Top 5 Prospects: Generals (4-2)

(Editor’s Note: This the fifth of an eight-team recap of the 2021 TSL teams) | Click Here to access previous prospect profiles)

It began with a whimper and zero marketing dollars behind it. But over the last two months, The Spring League (TSL) has gained enough traction in the football community, that FOX Sports has partnered to help re-launch the USFL next year. A developmental football league has been needed since the day the NFL decided to pull the plug on the World League. Meanwhile, TSL will continue to be a feeder system to professional American football leagues.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 prospects from team Generals (Head Coach: Bart Andrus)

1. Devin Grey, WR, 6-0, 192, Cincinnati, Age 25

After three seasons on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, Grey failed to see the field. Finding himself out of work, he decided to showcase himself in TSL. A few weeks later, he was scooped up by the Baltimore Ravens, who clearly need to upgrade their depth at the wide out spot. Grey earned a reputation for having dependable hands during his time in Atlanta, he was viewed as a player who could line up at multiple spots on the field, which will bode well for his chances of making the roster.

2. Evin Ksiezarczyk, OL, 6-6, 311, Buffalo, Age 24

A long, lean protector, Ksiezarczyk started 39 games at left tackle for the Bulls, where he was also elected a team captain. He displays great technique, understands angles/leverage and utilizes excellent hand placement. One area he lacks is strength, as needs to continue to bulk up; a reason why he could be viewed as an interior player. He spent time on the Falcons practice squad and will now look to compete for a backup spot on the Minnesota Vikings, as he was recently signed to the team out of TSL.

3. Rashad Robinson, CB, 5-10, 188, James Madison, Age 23

There were many factors working against Robinson’s odds coming out of JMU. A season-ending injury as junior, a semi-bounce back season as a senior, a cancelled pro day, so no measurements, which coming from a small school made it difficult for scouts to pound the table for him. However, those who study up on Robinson, will see a very solid cover corner, who is not afraid to mix it up at the line of scrimmage, shows excellent footwork, along with fluid hips and backpedal. If given the chance, Robinson can compete in the NFL.

4. Sal Cannella, TE, 6-5, 247, Auburn, Age 23

It has been a road well-traveled for Cannella, who has bounced around the Spring circuit in recent years. The hard work may have finally come to fruition, as he was recently invited to the Chicago Bears minicamp. Canella is a lengthy, agile, pass-catcher who has trained hard to add 20 pounds of bulk since his days at Auburn. The additional strength should help boost his odds of competing for the third tight end spot on the Bears.

5. Deondre Francois, QB, 6-2, 220, Hampton, Age 24

While former heralded quarterback Ryan Mallett has been a fixture as the Generals starter, it’s actually Francois who poses a bigger upside at this stage of his career. It was somewhat of a sham that they stuck him on the same team as Mallett, who was the only TSL signal-caller to receive 100% of his team’s quarterback snaps. Francois has made great strides in his mechanics, footwork, touch and accuracy. Unfortunately, he did not receive the opportunity to showcase his refined overall game.

Honorable Mention:

Floyd Allen, WR, 5-11, 190, Mississippi, Age 24