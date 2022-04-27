The State of Football: Special Guests Brian Baldinger, Roman Oben, Amanda Ruller, Julius Chestnut, TJ Hammonds & Weston Elliot

Everyday this week we are bringing you the "Names You Need To Know" for the 2022 NFL Draft with top analysts and prospects. Today, Ric Serritella and Amanda Ruller are able to bring back Julius Chestnut, the Sacred Heart of the NFL Draft running back class who will update us on what NFL team he wants to hear call his name tomorrow. Then, NFL Network analyst and legendary offensive lineman Brian Baldinger checks in to give us the latest NFL draft buzz traveling inside the industry and who he looks forward to joining the Dallas Cowboys.

SB XXXVII Champion Roman Oben sits with Ric Serritella to give us a sneak preview of his upcoming camp ( https://www.footballcamps.com/linemanacademies/newjersey/ ) and how working with the NFL raising up the youth in communities as the NFL Director of Youth & High School Football has improved in progress and compassion. Then, the Big Cowboy himself, Merrimack quarterback Westin Elliot checks in to take on Ric's scouting questions to see what type of offensive line he looks forward to guiding towards the playoffs. Next, TJ Hammonds the wide receiver from Arkansas enlightens us all on how his recent workout has impacted his draft stock and who he would love to catch passes from in the next level. One of our top contributors who is always unraveling gems, Bobby Greco comes on to tell us his latest mock draft and ratings. Thank you for the past 20yrs of support and we look forward to providing you with all the latest news everyday this week at 10AM EST on 'The State of Football'.

