Skip to main content
NFL Draft

The State of Football: Special Guests Brian Baldinger, Roman Oben, Amanda Ruller, Julius Chestnut, TJ Hammonds & Weston Elliot

Everyday this week we are bringing you the "Names You Need To Know" for the 2022 NFL Draft with top analysts and prospects.

Everyday this week we are bringing you the "Names You Need To Know" for the 2022 NFL Draft with top analysts and prospects. Today, Ric Serritella and Amanda Ruller are able to bring back Julius Chestnut, the Sacred Heart of the NFL Draft running back class who will update us on what NFL team he wants to hear call his name tomorrow. Then, NFL Network analyst and legendary offensive lineman Brian Baldinger checks in to give us the latest NFL draft buzz traveling inside the industry and who he looks forward to joining the Dallas Cowboys.

SB XXXVII Champion Roman Oben sits with Ric Serritella to give us a sneak preview of his upcoming camp ( https://www.footballcamps.com/linemanacademies/newjersey/ ) and how working with the NFL raising up the youth in communities as the NFL Director of Youth & High School Football has improved in progress and compassion. Then, the Big Cowboy himself, Merrimack quarterback Westin Elliot checks in to take on Ric's scouting questions to see what type of offensive line he looks forward to guiding towards the playoffs. Next, TJ Hammonds the wide receiver from Arkansas enlightens us all on how his recent workout has impacted his draft stock and who he would love to catch passes from in the next level. One of our top contributors who is always unraveling gems, Bobby Greco comes on to tell us his latest mock draft and ratings. Thank you for the past 20yrs of support and we look forward to providing you with all the latest news everyday this week at 10AM EST on 'The State of Football'.

The show will begin shortly.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rutgers Defensive Lineman Julius Turner
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Interview with Rutgers Defensive Lineman Julius Turner

By Jenn McGraw3 hours ago
malik willis
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Mock Draft with Trades

By Lorenz Leinweber4 hours ago
2022-NFL-Draft-Logo
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Final Top 100 Overall Big Board

By Ric Serritella15 hours ago
The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Special Guests Coastal Carolina Isaiah Likely, Coach Bob Wiley, & Keith Grabowski

By The NFL Draft Bible23 hours ago
FRE60RWXoAA1WLCdfh
Alternative Football

USFL: Week 3 Positional Scouting Big Board Update

By Zack PatrawApr 26, 2022
Cade Otten
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Recipe for Successful TEs is Day 2

By Bo MarchionteApr 26, 2022
Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Four Prospects to Watch for Next Year

By Jack BorowskyApr 26, 2022
Indiana Defensive Lineman Ryder Anderson
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Interview with Indiana Defensive Lineman Ryder Anderson

By Jenn McGrawApr 26, 2022