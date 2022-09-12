Skip to main content
[WATCH] Monday 9/12/22 Show: The Football Playbook

[WATCH] Monday 9/12/22 Show: The Football Playbook

Tune-in for the NEW football talk show experience.

The brand new 'The Football Playbook' is live today on JAKIB Sports with host Ric Serritella and special guests to cover everything going on in the world of sports. REAL football talk Monday to Friday, 10 am to Noon eastern time. Watch live HERE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Central Michigan RB Lew Nichols III
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Lew Nichols III, Running Back, Central Michigan Chippewas

By The NFL Draft Bible
download
NFL Draft

Top Minnesota Prospects to Watch in 2023 NFL Draft

By Jack Borowsky
Alabama QB Bryce Young
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Week 2 Stock Report

By Bobby Greco
NDSU FB Hunter Luepke
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Hunter Luepke, Fullback, NDSU Bison

By The NFL Draft Bible
Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kei'Trel Clark, Cornerback, Louisville Cardinals

By The NFL Draft Bible
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Stetson Bennett, Quarterback, Georgia Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible
2nd CoverArt PNG
Latest News

[WATCH] Friday 9/9/22 Show: The Football Playbook

By The NFL Draft Bible
Luke Musgrave oregon state
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Week 1 Stock Report Part 2

By Bobby Greco