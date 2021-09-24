Week 4 College Football Bets: What Games To Place Bets On This Weekend

Big weekend last week, going 5-2, bringing the total record to 15-10-2. Penn State showed they are a legit threat in the Big 10, even with Auburn getting a little bit of help from the refs. Down south, Alabama was able to escape Gainesville with a win while hitting the over as well. Hit a huge over on a late-night thriller in UCLA with a heroic game-winner from Jake Haener. There are not as many marquee games this weekend, even with conference play starting, but plenty of picks to be made.

Wake Forest at Virginia (Wake Forest +3.5, o/u68.5) *Friday Night Game*

Coming off a huge win against Florida State, the Demon Deacons are looking to keep this train rolling into Virginia. Wake was one of the picks last week, and they've been off to a good start, but so has Virginia. Brennan Armstrong has been one of the best passers in the country through three weeks and has put up great numbers. However, the defense is a worry, a unit giving up 6.9 yards per rush and 260+ passing yards per game. This should be a good, old-fashioned ACC shootout between two great quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Brennan Armstrong. The Deacons are 6-0 against the spread in their last six matchups. Let's ride with the Demon Deacons here and hope for a back and forth game.

Missouri at Boston College (Missouri -1.5, o/u59)

Last week, Boston College handled a lesser Temple team, even with their backup quarterback Dennis Grosel. The Eagles leaned heavily on their rushing attack, only passing for 34 yards the entire game. The dropoff in quarterback play from Phil Jurkovec to Grosel has been noticeable, and Jeff Hafley may keep this playbook simple even against Missouri. Missouri has been lighting up the scoreboard this season with their heavy passing attack through the arm of Connor Bazelak. Boston College won't be able to dominate the line of scrimmage as they did against Temple. They haven't faced any team close to Missouri just yet, and now without Jurkovec, this offense won't be able to keep up.

Missouri -1.5

Texas Tech at Texas (Texas -7.5, o/u61.5)

Texas looked like a much better team last week with Casey Thompson under center. Thompson was the quarterback many thought would be the starter going into the season, yet Sarkisian went with the freshman Hudson Card. They were able to dominate Rice, a team that gave Arkansas fits for the first half. When looking at Tech, they've gone under the radar three weeks in taking care of business against Houston, Stephen F. Austin, and FIU. Tyler Shough showed out last week with almost 400 yards passing and brought Tech back to their air raid days through the air. Tech hasn't faced an offense like the Longhorns just yet and Bijan Robinson at the front of their minds all game long. The over is 4-1 in Texas' last five games. Texas may not be back just yet, but this should be a classic, high-scoring matchup.

Over 61.5

Texas A&M at Arkansas (Texas A&M -5.5, o/u47.5)

Two strong defenses face off in a neutral site game at AT&T stadium. A&M struggled to find an identity on offense with quarterback Haynes King but might have something with Zach Calzada. He was able to open up the passing attack against a bad New Mexico team, but it won't be that easy against Arkansas. The Razorbacks will have their hands full on offense against this Aggie defense that has given up only 17 points all season. The Aggies are way too talented to be struggling on offense like they have been to start this season. Everyone is hopping on the Arkansas bandwagon, but they don't have the talent to take down the Aggies. Jimbo Fisher will get this team going under Calzada, and the defense will show up like always.

Texas A&M -5.5

Louisville at Florida State (Louisville -1.5, o/u61.5)

Louisville came and showed out against Central Florida, winning outright as a touchdown underdog. Malik Cunningham is an electric dual-threat quarterback that will give the Seminoles fits all day long. Florida State can't figure out whom to start at quarterback, but with Travis getting hurt, it looks like Milton is the starter going into Saturday. The offensive line has been close to abysmal for the Seminoles and are without three starters this Saturday. Florida State is 3-7 against the spread in their last ten home games. 0-3 is the worst start for Florida State in several years, and it doesn't stop this Saturday.

Louisville -1.5

Iowa State at Baylor (Iowa State -7, o/u47.5)

Iowa State has come out a bit slow to start at 2-1, losing to Iowa. The rushing attack hasn't been there just yet with Breece Hall, and Brock Purdy has been a letdown since his freshman season. Baylor has gone completely under the radar to start the year taking care of business against their lighter schedule. Being a complete mystery plays well into Baylor's game plan with a dynamic quarterback, Gerry Bohanon. This game will come down to Baylor's defense and if they will be able to keep this Cyclone offense sputtering. As a home underdog, Baylor is 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 games. The Bears will keep this close in a low-scoring affair and maybe pull off the upset.

Baylor +7

North Carolina at Georgia Tech (North Carolina -12.5, o/u63)

Sam Howell and this Tar Heel offense found their footing against Virginia last week, exploding for 59 points. After laying an egg week one against Virginia Tech, Mack Brown has gotten this team back on the right track. Going into Atlanta is not an easy game to pull off, but the offense will be there. Tech is coming off a close loss against a struggling Clemson team. The Yellow Jackets have a talented offense filled with running backs that should gash this Tar Heel defense. Whether it's Jeff Sims or Jordan Yates at quarterback, they should move the ball efficiently. Tech is one of the fastest moving teams in the country, should be able to run over 80 plays this game. The over is 4-1-1 in the last five matchups between these two teams.

Over 63

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view