Gambling: College Football 2021 Week 5 Bets

Wondering what games you should be betting on for this weekend's slate of college football games? Here are a few that you should place your bets on.

BANG, back-to-back 5-2 weekends bringing the adjusted record to 18-12-2, over 66%. Hitting on two overs in UNC-Georgia Tech and the Texas Tech-Texas was huge for the weekend, as well as Baylor upsetting Iowa State as seven-point underdogs. Conference play starting this week should make for plenty of great games.

Minnesota at Purdue (Purdue -2, o/u47.5)

Coming off the most embarrassing loss in school history, Minnesota is traveling to a hungry Purdue team. Flashback a year ago when these two matched up in Minnesota and Purdue was robbed by a pass interference call in overtime, costing them the game. That will be on the front of every Purdue player’s mind coming into this game. Outside of a single half against Ohio State, Minnesota’s offense has looked dreadful. Tanner Morgan is a shell of what he once was in 2019, and without Mohamed Ibrahim, this running attack is subpar. After losing to Bowling Green, Purdue is going for the kill shot this week. The Boilermakers have the passing attack to run away with this.

Purdue -2

Texas at TCU (Texas -5, o/u66)

Now, this is the Texas team everyone was expecting after seeing Casey Thompson in last year’s bowl game and under the Sarkisian offense. If Casey Thompson had started from week one, Texas might be considered the Big 12 favorite right now. However, they lost to a very good Arkansas team and now have a real test against TCU. The Horned Frogs have historically played the Longhorns very tough but are coming off a shootout loss on the road against SMU. If there’s one thing we know about these two teams, it’s that they can light up the scoreboard. This may come down to who’s able to get the ball last and score, but Texas is rolling, and it’s hard to root against them. They may have been a letdown against Arkansas, but not this weekend. They’ll be able to get their revenge against TCU.

Texas -5

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech (Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u58.5)

Georgia Tech rolled through the Tar Heels and was able to just hit the over late in the fourth quarter. These Yellow Jackets can score with two dynamic quarterbacks Jordan Yates and Jeff Sims. Pittsburgh has flown under the radar this year, defeating Tennessee. Their hangover got cut short, losing to Western Michigan in a shootout the next week. Going into his fifth year starting, Kenny Pickett will certainly own many Pittsburgh passing records by the end of this year. Both these teams move fast with their plays per game in the top 40 in the nation. Tech’s offense is usually firing on all cylinders or sputtering to get a first down. Their overs are 7-2 in their last nine as home underdogs. Let’s ride with another ACC matchup over.

Over 58.5

Louisville at Wake Forest (Wake Forest -6.5, o/u61.5)

Going back to the well again with another ACC matchup. In previous weeks both these teams have helped our record and are clear in how they’re playing. Wake is 4-0 and looks like the best ACC team, while Louisville is riding high off a win against UCF and FSU. Malik Cunningham and Sam Hartman have both been electrifying, putting up points like crazy. Tied for 11th in the country for plays per game, these two teams are moving at supersonic speed. Louisville has a good chance to make this a back-and-forth shootout. The past four matchups have all gone over the total. Take. ACC. Overs.

Over 61.5

Florida at Kentucky (Florida -8.5, o/u55.5)

Kentucky is 4-0 and looking impressive as they’ve finally found a passing attack. Will Levis and Wan’Dale Robinson may be the top two transfer stars from this summer as they’ve developed a great connection downfield. Florida’s running game is better than ever but will have a real test against this Wildcats defense. Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson are hard to contain, but Kentucky may be up for the challenge. The underdogs are 3-0-1 in their last four matchups, with Kentucky being the underdog in those matchups. Kentucky is going to keep it rolling and stay in this game till the end.

Kentucky +8.5

Marshall at Middle Tennessee (Marshall -10, o/u66)

Middle Tennessee is on a three-game losing streak, and it’s not looking good for the Blue Raiders. Marshall is coming off a tough one-point loss to Appalachian State but still has the firepower to put up big numbers. Grant Wells is one of the best C-USA quarterbacks, and the Thundering Herd should get rolling entering conference play.

Marshall -10

Auburn at LSU (LSU -3.5, o/u55.5)

LSU is coming off a close win against Mississippi State, looking a lot better than when they traveled to California and lost to UCLA. Auburn is down after losing to Penn State and needing a late comeback to hold off Georgia State. The quarterback position for Auburn is murky, Bo Nix has been inconsistent as always, and they leaned on T.J. Finley to win against Georgia State. While LSU’s pass rush has been menacing with underclassmen star B.J. Ojulari, this defense is finding its stride. Both these offenses are quite uninspiring and will have a tough task with strong defenses on both sides. The under is 4-1 in their last five matchups, and the under is 7-1 in Auburn’s last six away games.

Under 55.5

