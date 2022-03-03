Draft This Duo: Boston College's OL Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom

This offensive line duo has tremendous chemistry and if possible, should be drafted by the same NFL team

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase proved that teammate chemistry at complementary positions can play a big role in on-field performance. So, we are introducing a new 2022 NFL Draft series breaking down two college teammates that work well together and that NFL teams should think about drafting to continue their connection.

First up is two Boston College offensive linemen: Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom. This duo has three seasons of starts under their belt, with Johnson playing left tackle and left guard; and Lindstrom playing center. Their 2021 film with Johnson to the left of Lindstrom is pure money. Just watch the Clemson game.

Starting with Johnson, the Maryland native was an unranked recruit and has improved every year at BC. He's shown to be coachable, versatile and willing to do whatever teams ask of him; even playing center at the Senior Bowl for the first time in his career. He was easily the best offensive player at the all-star event and reaffirmed his film, which presented a top-20 pick.

Johnson provides an enticing blend of nimble feet and menacing power, allowing him to pave lanes as a run blocker and mirror and anchor in pass protection. His 2021 season graded out as one of only five Power Five guards with a PFF rating of 80.0 or higher as a run blocker and pass protector. He could be a Day-1 starter at left guard and grow into a high-level starter in two to three years.

Next up is Lindstrom, who was a 2-star recruit and took a good-sized step from 2020 to 2021. He's an asset in pass protection, where he always has his head on a swivel, ready to help his guards out and deliver a blind-side punch. Lindstrom communicates blitzes, stunts and twists well and is a functional run blocker who wins with positioning and solid all-around athleticism.

His stock is as a late Day 2 or early Day 3 by most experts and big boards, which is an accurate projection. By the end of his rookie year, don't be surprised if he's starting, and by Year 3, teams should have a very solid center that could be underrated nationally.

This Golden Eagle duo deserves to be drafted together because of how they work cohesively to run block and pass protect. Starting with the ground game, Boston College is fairly multiple in how they attack. Johnson and Lindstrom work smoothly and effortlessly on double teams (gap scheme) and combo blocks (zone scheme).

Their technique together is sublime, and it's apparent they've put in the work to master the fine details. On double teams, they consistently get hip-to-hip, creating a wall and driving their legs vertically to create push. On combo blocks, they blend quickness with patience, harmoniously reaching, scooping and climbing to open up holes or create cutbacks.

Furthermore, they handle twists and other defensive tactics with ease. There is an instantaneous level of communication between the two, almost an instinctual feeling that doesn't even need to be communicated. They pass off their respective defenders like seasoned veterans and regularly maintain a clean pocket.

O-line talent and depth is a serious issue in the NFL, and the past two Super Bowls have emphasized the need for solid trench play. As more and more defenses stack multiple talented pass rushers on one d-line, teams need to counteract that with dependable o-linemen.

Some good team fits for Johnson and Lindstrom include the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers. The Texans have every spot along the interior to fill, and Johnson could start Day 1 at left guard while Lindstrom learns behind Justin Britt, who is loved among the team and expressed interest in returning, before a pass of the baton.

For the Jags, Andrew Norwell has not played up to his contract and is a free agent. That loss would be much easier to stomach, knowing Johnson could come in and arguably play better in Year 1. Brandon Linder is a solid center and could also be a great mentor for Lindstrom as he sharpens his iron.

Lastly, the Panthers' o-line was a self-destructive ticking time bomb that was extremely detrimental to their offensive success. They could easily slot Johnson in at left guard -- moving Brady Christensen to his natural tackle position -- and this could be a situation for Lindstrom to get reps early and often trial-by-fire style.

Overall, drafting this duo would prove fruitful, and although it is a rare occasion that teammates are conjoined in the NFL, trends pick up fast and these two have legitimate chemistry and teamwork. NFL teams: Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom, remember the names and draft this duo.

