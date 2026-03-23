NFL Draft Late Round Value Picks: Pass Rushers

Pass rushers are expected to fly off the board during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. are all potential top-five picks. A total of 16 EDGEs appear in our top 100 prospect rankings.

Once the top 15-20 pass rushers have been drafted, NFL teams will shift attention to late-round sleepers to hopefully upgrade their pass-rushing production. Identifying late-round talent could help transform a defensive unit next season. The EDGE class has some potential gems.

With that in mind, we've identified our favorite late-round EDGE prospects.

2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Pass Rushers

Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) causes Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) to drop the ball for a fumble during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs is the best pass rusher on this list, but he's not guaranteed to be a top-100 selection. The former Volunteers standout deserves more appreciation. Josephs is a top-tier athlete and possessess a handful of impactful pass-rushing moves.

Josephs also possesses enough first-step quickness to consistently threaten offensive tackles. The explosive pass rusher had a career-high four sacks this season. Josephs' production has been modest, but the arrow is trending in the correct direction.

Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keyron Crawford (DL34) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Auburn's Keyron Crawford is super athletic when utilized in a stand-up role. He's a stellar athlete with straight-line speed, redirect ability, and lateral agility. Crawford also displays a red-hot motor on tape when pursuing quarterbacks.

Crawford is an incredibly fluid athlete. A late bloomer, Crawford began playing football in his senior year of high school, meaning his instincts and technique remain a work in progress. He transferred from Arkansas State to Auburn in 2024, and after a learning curve year, registered a respectable five sacks in 2025.

Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) warms up before the Central Michigan game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan's Jaishawn Barham is surprisingly flying under the radar. The flexible defender reminds some scouts of Jalon Walker, who the Atlanta Falcons drafted with the 15th selection last year. Barham has front-seven versatility, spending the majority of his 2025 reps playing off-ball linebacker.

Barham's explosiveness projects a future transition to pass rusher. Unsurprisingly, raw athleticism is at the forefront of his current arsenal. Barham has a lot of developing to do, but his length and ability to bend and turn the corner led to 12 career college sacks despite limited opportunities as a pure pass rusher.

Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore (8) attempts to get into the backfield during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Texas EDGE Trey Moore was a standout performer at the NFL Combine. The San Antonio native ran the 40 yard dash in 4.54 seconds. third-fastest among traditional pass rushers. Moore also secured top-10 results in the vertical (38.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot) drills.

Between stints at UTSA and Texas, Moore started 46 career college games. NFL teams will appreciate that experience. Moore notched an unfathomable 22 sacks for the Roadrunners in 2022-23. He then transferred to Texas and proved capable of hanging in the SEC by producing another 8.5 sacks in two years.

Cian Slone, EDGE, NC State

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive end Cian Slone (8) at the coin toss before the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Cian Slone played at Utah State and NC State, where his flexibility was utilized as required. The Aggies typically employed a four-down front, where Slone essentially played defensive end on the line of scrimmage. The Wolfpack were in a 3-4 base defense in 2025, allowing him to play more five-and-six-technique.

Slone's athleticism and physical temperament indicates he'll be a productive player. He pairs first-step explosiveness with a revving engine for a motor. Slone is a bit of a projection as a full-time pass rusher, but potential was evident when he recorded 7.5 sacks at Utah State in 2024.

Mason Reiger, EDGE, Wisconsin

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) runs with the ball as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Reiger (22) and linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) defend during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Wisconsin EDGE Mason Reiger was arguably the biggest surprise among participating defensive ends at this year's NFL Combine. The Illinois native possesses a slender frame with unique size and length at 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds with 32 ⅝” arms and 10.5-inch hands. Reiger then leaped a second-best 40-inch vertical and fourth-best 10-foot-5 broad.

Reiger defeats blocks with better consistency than you'd guess considering his frame doesn't indicate he's an early-down edge setter. He was productive for the Badgers, registering five backs in back-to-back campaigns. Reiger may not possess superstar potential, but he'll carve out a role as a rotational roster player.

Keyshawn James-Newby, EDGE, New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby speaks to members of the press during a Rate Bowl media day at JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale on Dec. 24, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College football was a winding journey for intriguing EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby. He played two seasons at Montana Tech before transferring to Idaho, where he accumulated 15 sacks across two successful campaigns. James-Newby then transferred to New Mexico, where he was once again productive by notching nine sacks in his lone experience with the Lobos.

It was notable for James-Newby to prove that his FCS dominance translated to FBS competition. After a big season at New Mexico, James-Newby participated in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, where he consistently captured the attention of scouts and coaches in attendance. He possesses first-step quickness with terrific flexibility. He's the late-round pass rusher in this class.