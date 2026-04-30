One Overlooked Chiefs NFL Draft Pick Could Become a Massive Steal

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2026 NFL Draft having totally revamped their cornerback room this offseason. Superstar corner Trent McDuffie was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for a first-round pick (No. 29) amidst contract negotiations. Opposite starter Jaylen Watson also joined the Rams via free agency.

Unsurprisingly, replacing those starters with young, affordable talent was a huge priority for general manager Brett Veach. The Chiefs got aggressive during the first round, packaging third-and-fifth-round picks along with their ninth selection to move up to No. 6 overall to select LSU cornerback Mansoor Dealne. Delane will be an instant starter on the boundary, but a mid-round pick made later could also have a huge impact.

The Chiefs doubled down at cornerback by selecting Jadon Canady at No. 109 overall in the fourth round. The former Oregon standout could have a profound impact on the Chiefs' secondary this coming season. Canady could eventually emerge as a serious contributor at nickel corner.

NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Got a Steal in CB Jadon Canady

Size limitations will limit Canady to the slot at the next level. His instincts and coverage abilities are designed to thrive inside. Canady possesses the confidence and athleticism needed to emerge as a sticky option at nickel.

Canady displays excellent football IQ on tape, showcasing a natural feel for route concepts. His ability to break on the ball is paired with excellent feet and short-area quickness. Canady is twitchy and can match movements to click-and-close at the catch point.

Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner was the primary nickel defender last season. He struggled, allowing 56 receptions in coverage, second-most among all qualifying safeties, according to Pro Football Focus. Conner had a PFF coverage grade of 46.7 while opposing quarterbacks enjoyed a passer rating of 114.6 by targeting him.

Jaden Hicks and Alohi Gilman could be the Chiefs' starting safety duo this season. Conner's experience may give him the upper-hand early to start at nickel again, but he could eventually transition into a rotational safety role. Canady and free-agent addition Kader Kohou could end up competing for primary nickel duties.

Canady was elite at nickel for the Ducks last season, playing 346 snaps at the position. The former Tulane and Ole Miss transfer allowed just 17 receptions on 37 targets in coverage, with a completion percentage of just 45.9%. Canady's coverage grade was 88.0, producing seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

From salary cap challenges to underwhelming performances, the Chiefs needed to retool their secondary (entire defense, really) this offseason for various reasons. Canady has some competition to navigate on the depth chart, from both returnees (Conner) and fellow newcomers (Kohou). Canady is talented enough to earn Steve Spagnuolo's trust while developing into a major NFL Draft steal.