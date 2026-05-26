Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Draft Order: Teams Tanking for Top Quarterbacks (As They Should)
The 2026 NFL Draft wasn't a great quarterback class. After the Las Vegas Raiders picked Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall, only two signal callers were selected with the next 64 picks, and that included the Los Angeles Rams' stunning Ty Simpson choice. The 2027 NFL Draft is expected to feature a far more exciting crop of quarterbacks.
Our first way-too-early 2027 NFL mock draft had three quarterbacks in the top five, including Texas' Arch Manning and Oregon's Dante Moore. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is a generational (and we don't throw that term around loosely) prospect. Now less than 12 months away, the 2027 draft is setting up to be historically exciting.
Looking ahead, we've compiled the way-too-early 2027 NFL Draft order based on current Super Bowl odds, with analysis sprinkled throughout. The current top 32 accurately reflects trades that have already occurred around the league involving picks (the New York Jets have three!). Some of these teams will probably be tanking for this quarterback class.
2027 NFL Draft: Way-Too-Early Order 1-32
1. Miami Dolphins
2. Arizona Cardinals
3. New York Jets
4. Cleveland Browns
5. Las Vegas Raiders
6. Tennessee Titans
7. New Orleans Saints
8. Carolina Panthers
What immediately sticks out is how the projected top-four will probably all be in the race for quarterbacks. The Miami Dolphins signed Malik Willis as a temporary solution to their full-blown rebuild. The Jets have the aforementioned three-first round picks with Geno Smith and Cade Klubnik at QB. The Cleveland Browns will sort through the Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders mess, and the Arizona Cardinals will firmly be in the market, too.
9. Atlanta Falcons
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
11. New York Giants
12. Washington Commanders
13. Minnesota Vikings
14. New York Jets (via IND)
15. New York Jets (via DAL)
16. Cincinnati Bengals
The Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings stick out here, as they both enter 2026 with confusing quarterback situations, having acquired veterans Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray to compete with their disappointing young counterparts. The Pittsburgh Steelers are another potentially QB-needy team with Aaron Rodgers back on his final one-year deal. The Jets have their other two first-round picks projected in this range following trades with the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Chicago Bears
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Houston Texans
21. Denver Broncos
22. New England Patriots
23. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)
24. San Francisco 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a surprise QB team, given Baker Mayfield's 2025 season and contract status moving forward. At No. 22, the New England Patriots aren't projected to repeat last year's Super Bowl-appearance success. The Dallas Cowboys have their projected 23rd pick via the Micah Parsons blockbuster.
25. Detroit Lions
26. Los Angeles Chargers
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Seattle Seahawks
29. Philadelphia Eagles
30. Baltimore Ravens
31. Buffalo Bills
32. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are projected to meet the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl LXI. That would be a fun matchup between Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford, the latter of which just signed a new one-year extension. Analyzing this projected No. 24-32 order, the Detroit Lions are another potentially surprise quarterback team if Jared Goff and the team don't meet expectations.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL