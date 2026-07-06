2027 NFL Mock Draft: Jets, Dolphins Get Franchise Quarterbacks They Desperately Need

With the 2026 NFL Draft more than two months in our rearview mirror, summer scouting for the 2027 NFL Draft process has officially begun. After the 2026 class was described as rather lackluster, the 2027 crop is being described as potentially historical. It'll especially be significantly more intriguing at quarterback after we witnessed only two signal callers become first-round picks in April.

Arch Manning and Dante Moore are the prizes of the quarterback class, but there are two approximately handfuls of quarterback prospects who could elevate themselves to first-round status. It's going to be a fascinating college football campaign. Expectations are extremely high.

Having consulted varying Super Bowl odds to determine the draft order, we've compiled a new first-round mock draft. It includes five quarterbacks in the projected 32 selections. Enjoy!

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Five Franchise Quarterbacks For Desperate Teams

1. Miami Dolphins: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The Miami Dolphins are in full-blown rebuild mode. They signed Malik Willis this offseason as a temporary solution, but his presence wouldn't prevent them from drafting a quarterback if they get the top pick. Arch Manning finished his 2025 season in rather strong fashion. Manning started to look like a quarterback capable of going No. 1 overall after a slow start to his debut campaign as a starter.

2. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Would the Arizona Cardinals pass on a quarterback? That may ultimately depend on whether or not third-round rookie Carson Beck gets an opportunity to play in 2026. If Beck earns himself a longer runway, the Cardinals could draft the best overall prospect in this year's class, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. We don't throw the term "generation" around loosely, but Smith really is a generational prospect.

3. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The New York Jets almost certainly would have drafted Dante Moore had he declared for the 2026 draft, so life has a funny way of working itself out. The Jets have a strong supporting cast in place on offense after re-signing Breece Hall and drafting Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq. A quarterback like Moore would complete the Jets' multi-year rebuild.

4. Cleveland Browns: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

The Cleveland Browns would prefer to draft a quarterback, but they've missed out on Manning and Moore here. Alternatively, they're in the market for a new franchise EDGE after trading Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason. South Carolina's Dylan Stewart is a twitchy and explosive pass rusher who could be the first defensive end off the board next April.

5. Las Vegas Raiders: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

The Las Vegas Raiders must prioritize Fernando Mendoza's development. Brock Bowers is an elite pass catcher, but the Raiders lack talent at the wide receiver position. Cam Coleman appears primed for a massive season at Texas as Manning's go-to playmaker. Coleman is coming off a 708-yard season at Auburn, but a 1,000-yard showing at Texas feels realistic.

6. Tennessee Titans: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

The Tennessee Titans need to protect Cam Ward this season after he took a league-leading 55 sacks last season. Unfortunately, there are still questions across the offensive line heading into the upcoming campaign. LSU's Jordan Seaton looks like a franchise left tackle with elite size and movement skills, and drafting him would allow the Titans to release an overpaid Dan Moore Jr.

7. New Orleans Saints: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

The New Orleans Saints recently reunited with Cameron Jordan, but he's a short-term solution at 37 years old. Texas' Colin Simmons recorded an SEC-leading 12 sacks last year. Simmons possesses rare athleticism, and he'll spend this coming season developing a more well-rounded arsenal of moves.

8. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

The Carolina Panthers have spent five consecutive first-round picks on offense. This way-too-early mock predicts that Carolina’s trend comes to a close in 2027. Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore could finish the pre-draft process as a top-five overall prospect. Moore has shutdown cornerback potential at the next level.

9. Atlanta Falcons: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews is 34 and the offense also lost right tackle Kaleb McGary to a stunning retirement earlier this offseason. Texas' Travis Goosby could be the next franchise blocker. Goosby should continue taking steps forward in his development this coming.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers' most notable pending free agents is defensive tackle Keeanu Benton. If they decide against re-signing him, Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles is one we believe could establish himself as a high draft pick this coming college campaign. Echoles recorded five sacks last season and should improve in 2026.

11. New York Giants: David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

The New York Giants traded Dexter Lawrence prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, creating a hole for themselves at defensive tackle. They did not spend a premium pick to replace him, so it's trending towards being a high priority in 2027. Oklahoma's David Stone is a prospect who is in store for a massive season, because he generates eye-popping power as a well-balanced pass rusher and run stopper.

12. Washington Commanders: Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

Tae Johnson was a breakout redshirt freshman for Notre Dame last season, recording four interceptions. Johnson immediately established himself as a ballhawk, and he's also urgent when triggering downhill as a run defender. The Washington Commanders could use more of that attitude and approach in their secondary.

13. Minnesota Vikings: CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

The Minnesota Vikings are getting closer to admitting defeat on J.J. McCarthy after adding Kyler Murray this offseason. If the quarterback spot doesn't sort itself out in 2026, they could be right back in the market for one. New general manager Nolan Teasley is inheriting both McCarthy and Murray. Notre Dame's CJ Carr is a natural thrower with good baseline traits to take another developmental step as a second-year starter in 2026.

14. New York Jets (via IND): Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Trading Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner created a long-term hole for the Jets at cornerback. They recently drafted D'Angelo Ponds, but he's more of a nickel than boundary defender. Georgia's Ellis Robinson IV showcased elite ball skills last season by recording four interceptions. Remember the Jets didn't have a single pick in 2025.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars: KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Georgia safety KJ Bolden plays an instinctual brand of football, totaling 76 tackles, five pass breakups, and two interceptions last season. Bolden is well-balanced in coverage and as a run defender. The Jacksonville Jaguars could be searching for a safety next offseason with starter Antonio Johnson on an expiring contract.

16. New York Jets (via DAL): A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

The New York Jets are still searching for a long-term solution for Quinnen Williams. It only makes sense they address that need with the pick they acquire from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Williams. A'Mauri Washington is bigger, but still gets into backfields at a high level. Washington would have been a borderline first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft had he declared.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Both Dax Hill and D.J. Turner are pending free agents for the Cincinnati Bengals. They should really get a long-term deal done with Turner, but Hill might be a departure. Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown possesses the traits necessary to develop into a big-time prospect this season.

18. Chicago Bears: Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has always expected more from his rushing attack. Perhaps he'll take the plunge with a first-round selection. Florida's Jadan Baugh is extremely physical with high-level change of direction ability. He's a pile mover with three-down upside.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Baker Mayfield is in a contract year and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been hesitant to make a long-term commitment. Darian Mensah threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns for the ACC champion Duke Blue Devils last season. Mensah now transfers to Miami, which helped Cam Ward become a No. 1 overall pick at quarterback.

20. Houston Texans: Iapani Laloulu, IOL, Oregon

Interior offensive lineman in consecutive drafts for the Houston Texans? It's possible. The offense plans to commit to a ground-and-pound approach after drafting Keylan Rutledge and trading for David Montgomery. The Texans have multiple veteran lineman on expiring contracts. Oregon's Iapani Laloulu fits their culture as a blocker who generates knock-back power.

21. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

George Pickens signed his franchise tag, but the Dallas Cowboys may just be delaying the inevitable, as a long-term extension for him doesn't currently feel attainable. The Cowboys will firmly be in the market for a receiver if Pickens walks in free agency next offseason. The Indiana Hoosiers lost Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. to the draft and Charlie Becker appears primed to fill those shoes. Becker has take-the-top-off speed after averaging an explosive 20 yards per reception last year.

22. San Francisco 49ers: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The San Francisco 49ers ranked 25th in passing yardage allowed last season. They lack star power at cornerback and could use a first-round pick with some pedigree at the position. Mississippi State's Kelley Jones is a towering boundary prospect (listed at 6-4) who had 13 pass breakups and two interceptions a year ago.

23. Detroit Lions: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

A huge 2026 season looms for Jared Goff after the Detroit Lions failed to make the playoffs in 2025. If the Lions fall short of expectations again, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell could start thinking about a changeover at quarterback. Drew Mestemaker posted monstrous numbers alongside college QB guru Eric Morris (Patrick Mahomes, Cam Ward) at North Texas last year, and now he followed him to Oklahoma State, where he could boost his pre-draft stock on a bigger stage.

24. Philadelphia Eagles: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The Philadelphia Eagles believe in keeping the cupboard restocked at pass rusher. Matayo Uiagalelei was generating significant 2026 buzz before deciding to return to school. Uiagalelei is a big-bodied powerful rusher with an early-down skill set.

25. New England Patriots: Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami

The New England Patriots just drafted Gabe Jacas in the second round, but there should be additional emphasis at EDGE considering Harold Landry III and Dre'Mont Jones are temporary solutions. Damon Wilson II transferred from Georgia to Missouri last season and broke out with nine sacks. Now, Wilson heads to Miami to help the Hurricanes replace Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor.

26. Denver Broncos: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

The Denver Broncos have multiple pending free agents at tight end, including veteran Noah Fant. With Kenyon Sadiq now in the NFL, Jamari Johnson possesses a pathway to a huge season at Oregon. Johnson is an athletic pass rusher with the speed and burst that makes him an extremely difficult assignment for linebackers and safeties.

27. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Scott, DT, Miami

Miami defensive tackle Justin Scott is already an elite run defender. He's super versatile, capable of playing multiple positions across the defensive line including 3-tech and 4i. The Hurricanes will field a dominant defensive line in 2026 and Scott will play a big role in their production.

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

Jaylon Moore was always designed to be a short-lived solution for the Kansas City Chiefs and his 2025 season was derailed by injury. Trevor Lauck will play left tackle on an excellent Iowa offensive line this season. Some analysts will view Lauck as a guard prospect, but until noted otherwise, he's being assessed as a tackle.

29. Seattle Seahawks: Kenyetta Jackson Jr., EDGE, Ohio State

Arguably no general manager believes in investing in EDGEs in numbers like John Schneider does. The Seattle Seahawks recently signed Derick Hall to an extension, but they did lose Boye Mafe this offseason, and both Uchenna Nwosu and Dante Fowler Jr. may not return in 2027. Ohio State's Kenyetta Jackson Jr. is an explosive pass rusher who took advantage of more playing time to register a career-high 6.5 sacks last season. He's due to take another step forward.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

The Baltimore Ravens continue to deal with questions surrounding Nnamdi Madubuike’s future. Luckily, the 2027 draft class appears truly stacked on the defensive line. Ahmad Moten Sr. pairs length and size with outstanding first-step quickness.

31. Buffalo Bills: Austin Siereveld, IOL, Ohio State

The Buffalo Bills have guard O'Cyrus Torrence on an expiring contract. It could be difficult to retain him as the Bills are currently projected to be $34 million over the cap next offseason. Ohio State guard Austin Siereveld possesses terrific size and power throughout his pro-ready frame.

32. Cleveland Browns (via LAR): Cayden Green, IOL, Missouri

The Cleveland Browns reshaped their offensive line by drafting Spencer Fano and trading for Tytus Howard this offseason. Now, it's time to focus on improving the interior. Cayden Green is a physical blocker who generates movement in the run game.